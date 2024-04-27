Sheffield Wednesday boost survival hopes with convincing win over West Brom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheffield Wednesday boost survival hopes with convincing win over West Brom

By Press Association
Anthony Musaba opened the scoring for Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Anthony Musaba opened the scoring for Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday earned a vital three points in their bid for Championship survival as they beat West Brom 3-0.

Goals from Anthony Musaba, Ike Ugbo and Josh Windass gave the Owls a second successive win and a three-point gap over the relegation zone ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Will Vaulks had an early effort for the home side, firing in a long-range shot which was palmed away by keeper Alex Palmer.

At the other end, Wednesday goalkeeper James Beadle was called into action to make a save at his near post to keep out a shot from Michael Johnston.

The Owls then struck the first blow after 22 minutes. Vaulks headed the ball into the area where Windass saw his effort saved by Palmer, only for Musaba to follow up and score.

The visitors threatened towards the end of the half but Kyle Bartley’s header goalwards hit his team-mate, Jed Wallace.

Wednesday made a strong start to the second half with Vaulks firing in a drive which was deflected off-target before they extended their lead.

The second goal, which came just five minutes after the re-start, owed much to Musaba’s persistence. He made a driving run at the heart of the Albion defence and appealed for a penalty after
being challenged by Cedric Kipre before the loose ball fell to Ugbo on the right-hand side of the area and he fired into the net.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan responded by making four substitutions, taking off Wallace, Matty Phillips, Yann M’Vila and Conor Townsend, with Brandon Thomas-Asante, Alex Mowatt, Tom Fellows and Adam Reach coming on.

The impressive Musaba was involved again when he did well on the right-hand side and delivered a low cross to the near post which was met by Ugbo, whose shot was saved by Palmer down low to his left.

The woodwork then came to Albion’s rescue when a Windass header hit the outside of an upright, but it was 3-0 in the 69th minute when Barry Bannan’s 25-yard effort was parried by Palmer into the path of Windass, who tapped in from close range.

Beadle had a busy few minutes, first keeping out Grady Diangana’s close-range header, then saving John Swift’s curling shot and denying Kyle Bartley with a low stop.

However, the result was already wrapped up and Wednesday only need a point from their game at Sunderland next week to be certain of avoiding the drop.