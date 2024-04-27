Crewe clinch play-off place as Colchester secure survival

Crewe clinched a play-off spot following a 1-1 draw at Colchester, who confirmed their League Two status.

Arthur Read’s shot flew straight at Crewe goalkeeper Max Stryjek early on before Colchester took a 35th-minute lead.

Noah Chilvers collected Ellis Iandolo’s pass and brilliantly turned past Ryan Cooney just inside the Crewe half before advancing toward goal and unleashing a fine low shot past Stryjek at his near post.

Crewe looked for an immediate response and almost got one when Matus Holicek planted a weak shot straight at keeper Sam Hornby from a good position in the area.

Rio Adebisi blasted over at the near post early in the second half for Alex, who had a penalty appeal rejected when Mickey Demetriou appeared to be pulled back by Fiacre Kelleher in the area.

Elliott Nevitt’s 25-yard strike flew just wide of the target for Alex before the striker converted substitute Charlie Kirk’s cross in the first minute of stoppage time as the visitors sealed a play-off place.