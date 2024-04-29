The sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal savoured a 3-2 victory over local rivals Tottenham on Sunday that kept the pressure on in the Premier League title race.

Manchester City kept pace by following the Gunners’ win with a 2-0 success at Nottingham Forest, but remain second by a point, having played a game less.

Elsewhere, England won the Women’s Six Nations, Ronnie O’Sullivan maintained his push for a record-breaking eighth world title in Sheffield and Will Jacks hit a rapid unbeaten century in the Indian Premier League.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

Arsenal players celebrate their 3-2 win over rivals Tottenham kept them at the top of the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mo Salah appeared to argue with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during their draw at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes was left dejected after her last game at Stamford Bridge ended in a Champions League defeat to Barcelona (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Ronnie O’Sullivan took a 10-6 lead over Ryan Day in their last-16 clash at the Cazoo World Snooker Championship (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erling Haaland scored on his return for Manchester City in a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)

England won the Six Nations and the Grand Slam with a 42-21 win over France on Saturday (PA Wire)

Manchester City moved six points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League with a 4-0 win that relegated Bristol City (John Walton/PA)

England all-rounder Will Jacks hit an unbeaten century off just 41 balls to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a nine-wicket IPL victory over Gujarat Titans (Ajit Solanki/AP)

English rugby player Travis Clayton was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the NFL draft (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Harry Kane scored twice in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt to reach a personal record of 42 goals in a single season (Matthias Schrader/AP)