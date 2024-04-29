The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Arsenal’s Declan Rice celebrates after his side’s 3-2 win over rivals Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal’s Declan Rice celebrates after his side’s 3-2 win over rivals Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Arsenal savoured a 3-2 victory over local rivals Tottenham on Sunday that kept the pressure on in the Premier League title race.

Manchester City kept pace by following the Gunners’ win with a 2-0 success at Nottingham Forest, but remain second by a point, having played a game less.

Elsewhere, England won the Women’s Six Nations, Ronnie O’Sullivan maintained his push for a record-breaking eighth world title in Sheffield and Will Jacks hit a rapid unbeaten century in the Indian Premier League.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Arsenal players celebrate their 3-2 win over rivals Tottenham kept them at the top of the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)
West Ham United v Liverpool – Premier League – London Stadium
Mo Salah appeared to argue with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during their draw at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea v Barcelona – UEFA Women’s Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes was left dejected after her last game at Stamford Bridge ended in a Champions League defeat to Barcelona (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2024 – Day Nine – The Crucible
Ronnie O’Sullivan took a 10-6 lead over Ryan Day in their last-16 clash at the Cazoo World Snooker Championship (Martin Rickett/PA)
Nottingham Forest v Manchester City – Premier League – City Ground
Erling Haaland scored on his return for Manchester City in a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)
France v England – Guinness Women’s Six Nations – Stade Chaban-Delmas
England won the Six Nations and the Grand Slam with a 42-21 win over France on Saturday (PA Wire)
Bristol City v Manchester City – Barclays Women’s Super League – Ashton Gate
Manchester City moved six points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League with a 4-0 win that relegated Bristol City (John Walton/PA)
APTOPIX India IPL Cricket
England all-rounder Will Jacks hit an unbeaten century off just 41 balls to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a nine-wicket IPL victory over Gujarat Titans (Ajit Solanki/AP)
NFL Draft Football
English rugby player Travis Clayton was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the NFL draft (Jeff Roberson/AP)
APTOPIX Germany Soccer Bundesliga
Harry Kane scored twice in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt to reach a personal record of 42 goals in a single season (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Nuggets Lakers Basketball
LeBron James scored 30 points to keep the Los Angeles Lakers alive in their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets (Mark J. Terrill/AP)