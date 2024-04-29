Enzo Maresca tips Jamie Vardy to carry on the party at upwardly-mobile Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Enzo Maresca tips Jamie Vardy to carry on the party at upwardly-mobile Leicester

By Press Association
Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy celebrates securing the Championship title after the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale, Preston. Picture date: Monday April 29, 2024.
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates securing the Championship title after the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale, Preston. Picture date: Monday April 29, 2024.

Enzo Maresca backed Jamie Vardy to stay at Leicester for another crack at the Premier League after he effectively clinched the Sky Bet Championship title for the Foxes.

The former England striker rolled back the years on Monday by striking twice as Leicester ensured they would return to the top flight as champions with a comfortable 3-0 win at Preston.

The 37-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season but, after he took his tally for the league campaign to 18, Maresca revealed he wanted him part of his squad next term.

The Leicester manager said: “Jamie Vardy is Leicester. Jamie Vardy has always scored goals in his life and he’s going to score goals even when he’s 40, 45.

“It’s in his blood to score goals. We are very lucky that he’s our player.

“Now we finish (the season), we have a game Saturday, and then we sit. But my feeling is that he’s going to stay – this is my feeling, if I can decide.”

It has been a hugely satisfying first season in charge for Maresca, who has rejuvenated the 2016 Premier League winners after their shock relegation last term.

Their promotion was confirmed when second-placed Leeds lost to QPR last Friday and, after easing to victory at Deepdale, they now have the chance to finish the campaign with 100 points in their final game against Blackburn.

The Italian said: “It’s a fantastic feeling. We’ve said many times, it has been a tough season, intense.

“The Championship is a long season, many games, but at the end we did it and we are very happy.

“The performances were there and I think we completely deserved this target.”

Maresca admitted plenty of celebrations had already taken place prior to travelling to Lancashire.

He said: “I had pizza and then invited the coaching staff at home, but then suddenly at 2 o’clock in the morning the players arrived! The party lasted a little longer.

“We enjoyed the last two days a lot. I told them they need to enjoy this – we work every day for moments like this.

“But we tried to be focused yesterday to prepare for the game.”

Preston North End v Leicester City – Sky Bet Championship – Deepdale
Kasey McAteer was also on target in the win at Preston (Nick Potts/PA)

Vardy struck either side of half-time with Kasey McAteer wrapping up the win.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe, whose side hardly troubled the Foxes, admitted Leicester were too strong.

He said: “They’re a good team. We knew they would have large passages of play and control it but, the three goals, you can’t give them chances like that or they will punish you.

“For all their dominance and brilliance, the three goals were frustrating and that needs to change.

“But they have done a fantastic job. They have set the bar high and I wish them all the best and congratulations.”