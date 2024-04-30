Harry Kane on target but Vinicius Jr brace earns Real Madrid first-leg draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Kane on target but Vinicius Jr brace earns Real Madrid first-leg draw

By Press Association
Vinicius Jr bagged a brace to earn Real Madrid a 2-2 draw (PA Wire)
Vinicius Jr scored twice to earn Real Madrid a crucial 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern made most of the running through the early stages but Vinicius’ goal against the run of play ensured Carlo Ancelotti’s side had the lead heading into the half-time break.

Leroy Sane stayed on the pitch at the interval to nurse a pelvic injury but he was the one who brought Bayern level shortly after the break before Harry Kane dispatched a penalty for his eighth Champions League goal of the season.

Vinicius Jr, right, celebrates with team-mate Rodrygo after his first goal
Vinicius Jr scored both goals for Real Madrid (PA Wire)

Munich relinquished their lead after Kim Min-jae gave away a penalty and Vinicius snapped up the opportunity for his second of the match to make it all square heading into the second leg at the Bernabeu.

The hosts aimed to catch their opponents cold from the kick-off as Sane fired towards goal but Andriy Lunin stuck his leg out to stop the German side from taking the lead.

Munich came forward once again through Sane and he slipped in Kane but his tame shot on target was once again swallowed up by Lunin.

Real struggled to get into the contest early on and after Bellingham was dispossessed in the middle of the park, the ball fell for Kane who spotted Lunin off his line and shot from the halfway line but his audacious attempt landed on the roof of the net.

Bayern were the better team through the first quarter but Madrid were the ones to take the lead in the 24th minute as Vinicius latched onto Toni Kroos’ through-ball and rolled it past Manuel Neuer to make it 1-0.

Bayern had a chance to respond when Jamal Musiala was brought down on the edge of the box but Kane’s ferocious free-kick flew wide of the target.

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane shoots from a free-kick against Real Madrid
Harry Kane shoots from a free-kick (PA Wire via DPA)

Madrid fashioned the first real attempt of the second period when Bellingham teed up Kroos, who bent a shot powerfully towards goal but Neuer palmed it away to safety.

Sane brought the home side on level terms with a superb goal as he picked up the ball on the right edge and weaved his way inside the box before lashing an effort past Lunin at the near post.

Within a matter of minutes Bayern had turned the game on its head after Lucas Vazquez stuck a lazy leg out to bring Musiala down inside the box and Kane gladly tucked into the bottom corner from the resulting penalty.

Harry Kane celebrates after giving Bayern Munich the lead
Harry Kane thought he had given Bayern a first-leg advantage with his penalty (PA Wire)

Bayern had a chance to double their advantage when Noussair Mazraoui set up Kane inside the box and his snapshot was deflected narrowly wide by Antonio Rudiger.

From the resulting corner, Kimmich’s outswinging delivery found the onrushing Dier who headed straight at Lunin.

Madrid went in search of an equaliser and fresh off the bench, Luka Modric picked out Vinicius who was denied by the outstretched hand of Neuer this time around.

A second penalty of the match was given, this time for the visitors, after Kim clumsily brought Rodrygo down and Vinicius hit it straight down the middle to make it all square at the halfway point of the two-legged tie.