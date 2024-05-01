Adrian Newey to leave role as Red Bull design chief ‘in first quarter of 2025’

Adrian Newey, one of the most celebrated designers in Formula One history, will leave Red Bull next year.

Red Bull confirmed that the 65-year-old Briton, considered to be the mastermind behind the team’s unprecedented dominance of the sport – is set to end his two-decade stay – in the “first quarter of 2025”.

The Team announces that Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey will leave the Red Bull Technology Group in the first quarter of 2025. The engineering supremo will step back from Formula 1design duties to focus on final development and delivery of Red Bull’s first hypercar, the… pic.twitter.com/jkYL0EiU7B — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 1, 2024

The news is set to spark a bidding war for Newey’s services, with Ferrari – soon to be joined by Lewis Hamilton – in pole position to sign him.

Newey’s departure also places further pressure on Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.