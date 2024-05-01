Wrexham’s Hollywood owners plan to increase Racecourse capacity to over 45,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wrexham’s Hollywood owners plan to increase Racecourse capacity to over 45,000

By Press Association
Wrexham owners Rob Elhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds have ambitious plans to develop the ground so “the whole town could come to a game” (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wrexham owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds plan to develop the club’s SToK Racecourse home in to a stadium with up to 55,000 seats.

The Red Dragons will be playing in League One next season after back-to-back promotions and attracting a worldwide fan-base following the success of the FX docuseries ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ and the presence of their Hollywood A-listers.

But Wrexham’s historic ground only holds around 12,600 fans at present, with a temporary stand currently standing on the derelict Kop end behind one goal.

Wrexham v Boreham Wood – Vanarama National League – The Racecourse Ground
Co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have overseen back-to-back promotions at Wrexham (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We have a plan in place right now that would work from stand to stand so eventually you get all four sides,” McElhenney said in an interview with entertainment website Collider.

“It’s hard to say for sure, but we think we could get between 45,000 and 55,000 people in there.”

To which Reynolds added: “Like the whole town could come to a game.”

McElhenney and Reynolds, however, expressed frustration with “bureaucratic red tape” over UK building regulations.

“Of course safety concerns and all those regulations are in place for a reason, but then some things just seem hurdles for hurdles’ sake,” McElhenney said.

“It’s a lot harder to build in the UK than I have found almost anywhere else in the world.

“Getting to the Premier League is the ultimate goal – and staying in the Premier League so it’s sustainable.

“But only doing it in a fashion that the community supports because there are all sorts of ways to succeed.

“We feel that there are only a few paths to be ethically viable to do so.”

Wales v Croatia – UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Qualifying – SToK Cae Ras
Wrexham’s Racecourse home is the world’s oldest international football stadium that still hosts matches (Nick Potts/PA)

Wrexham’s Racecourse ground is the world’s oldest international football stadium that still hosts matches, having staged its first Wales home game in 1877.

Developing the stadium significantly would almost certainly result in Wales returning to Wrexham on a more regular basis.

Wales’ senior men’s team have only played at the Racecourse twice since 2009, low-profile friendlies against Trinidad & Tobago and Gibraltar.

McElhenney and Reynolds, meanwhile, have reportedly purchased an undisclosed minority stake in Mexican club Necaxa.

American entertainment publication Variety said the pair join other investors such as actress Eva Longoria, model Kate Upton, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr and former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil at the top-tier club.