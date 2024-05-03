Sam Cook brings it on home for Essex as bowlers rout Somerset at Taunton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sam Cook brings it on home for Essex as bowlers rout Somerset at Taunton

By Press Association
Sam Cook took five wickets (Steven Paston/PA)
Sam Cook took five wickets (Steven Paston/PA)

Jamie Porter and Sam Cook took five wickets apiece as Essex routed Somerset for 128 on day one of their Vitality County Championship meeting at Taunton.

Essex had earlier been dismissed for 156 with Tom Westley top-scoring with 43 and Migael Pretorius taking four for 36.

But Porter took five for 37 and Cook five for 38 as Somerset slipped from 95 for five to leave Essex with a lead of 28.

The lead increased to 34 after Cook and Dean Elgar saw out the one remaining over.

Rain affected the matches elsewhere but Kent’s Joey Evison made his third half-century of the season as they reached 203 for seven against Lancashire at Old Trafford.

Evison and Grant Stewart came together at 129 for six, after George Balderson had taken three wickets in 28 balls, and put on 69 for the seventh wicket.

Evison was unbeaten on 50 when the showers arrived five overs into the evening session.

England bowler Ollie Robinson took two wickets to help put Sussex into a strong position against Derbyshire at Derby.

Robinson bowled five consecutive maidens either side of lunch and claimed two for 48 after the visitors won the toss and put Derbyshire in.

Luis Reece top scored with 50 from 78 balls and Aneurin Donald hit nine fours in his 44 before rain prevented any further play shortly after 3pm with Derbyshire 189 for eight.

Glamorgan opener Billy Root was dropped on six by England stalwart older brother Joe and went on the scored a half-century against a Yorkshire.

The 31-year-old hit 51 off 95 balls, with Glamorgan going on to close at 109 for four with the weather limiting play to just 41 overs.

Day one between Middlesex and Leicestershire at Lord’s was wiped out by the rain.