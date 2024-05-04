Rotherham say goodbye to Championship with convincing win against Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rotherham say goodbye to Championship with convincing win against Cardiff

By Press Association
Rotherham’s Jordan Hugill scored twice for the relegated club (Adam Davy/PA)
Rotherham signed off from the Sky Bet Championship in style with a 5-2 win against Cardiff.

It was Steve Evans’ first win back in charge of the already relegated Millers and saw both Jordan Hugill and Tom Eaves bag braces to secure only their fifth win of a torrid campaign.

Eaves had an early opening when the ball fell his way in the box but Nat Phillips got in the way.

Rotherham sprung a swift attack to go in front in the 25th minute.

It was Cameron Humphreys who started the move and his through ball to Cohen Bramall was perfect. The full-back was then able to put a cross on a plate for Hugill to place into the bottom corner.

Cardiff first called Rotherham’s Dillon Phillips into action when Ollie Tanner’s pass found Josh Bowler and he fired straight at the goalkeeper.

The visitors were level in the 37th minute when Tanner’s curling free-kick picked out Nat Phillips and he buried his header into the corner.

Cardiff began to enjoy their best spell in the game and again Bowler stung the palms of Dillon Phillips with a powerful strike.

Seb Revan then worried Ethan Horvath in the Cardiff goal when he took aim from distance but his shot whistled just wide.

Rotherham went back ahead in the second minute of stoppage time with Bramall again forging down the left and squaring back for Eaves who turned in.

Cardiff levelled with the first attack of the second half in the 47th minute, with Cian Ashford picking out Tanner who lashed beyond Dillon Phillips.

Eaves then had two big chances to put the Millers back in front with keeper Horvath keeping them both out.

Rotherham were awarded a penalty from the resulting corner, with Hakeem Odoffin tripped by David Turnbull in a scramble in the box.

Eaves sent Horvath the wrong way to give Rotherham back the lead in the 57th minute.

Cardiff substitute Raheem Conte fired into the side netting after cutting in dangerously from the right flank.

Rotherham went two goals in front in the 64th minute with record signing Sam Nombe finding space on the edge of the box and curling into the far corner.

Hugill notched his second to make it 5-2 on 70 minutes as he poked beyond Horvath with Nat Phillips leaving the keeper short with a pass back.

Both he and Eaves had a chance for their hat-trick but Hugill saw his effort cannon back off the goal frame and the rebound to Eaves was blocked on its way to goal.

The final cheer of the game went the way of popular Rotherham keeper Viktor Johansson, who was brought on for what is likely to be his final appearance in a Millers shirt.