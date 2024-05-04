Emmanuel Latte Lath on target again as Middlesbrough sign off with victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emmanuel Latte Lath on target again as Middlesbrough sign off with victory

By Press Association
Emmanuel Latte Lath set Middlesbrough on their way (Owen Humphreys/PA).
Emmanuel Latte Lath set Middlesbrough on their way (Owen Humphreys/PA).

Emmanuel Latte Lath continued his blistering form as Middlesbrough signed off for the summer with a 3-1 home victory over Watford.

The Championship’s player of the month for April scored his 11th goal in 12 games to set Michael Carrick’s side on their way at the Riverside.

Wesley Hoedt equalised for the Hornets in the second half, but Boro hit back immediately and secured a deserved victory thanks to late goals from substitute Alex Bangura and Isaiah Jones.

Boro endured a seven-game winless run to start the season but ended the campaign with just one defeat in their last 12 and finished eighth. Watford won just two of their last 13 games and finished 15th.

Tom Cleverley’s side were first to threaten when Vakoun Bayo forced a close-range save out of Seny Dieng after meeting Ken Sema’s cross.

But Boro soon took charge, with in-form striker Latte Lath lively and dangerous from the off.

The Ivorian threatened early on when he raced in behind but was denied by a last-gasp sliding challenge from Hoedt.

He then tried to tee up the unmarked Alex Gilbert inside the box moments later but delayed his pass slightly and Watford cleared.

The visiting side’s relief was short-lived, though, and Latte Lath fired Boro in front just before the half-hour mark when he swept home a cross from Leeds loanee Luke Ayling.

Watford had a chance to draw level immediately, but Mileta Rajovic lacked the composure Latte Lath had shown at the other end and blazed his strike over.

Bayo had a glorious chance to equalise for the Hornets early in the second half but was denied by Boro forward Gilbert, who raced back and made a terrific last-ditch challenge.

Gilbert then nearly doubled Boro’s lead, curling just over the bar from the edge of the box.

Matt Clarke came to Boro’s rescue in what was an end-to-end start to the second half, the centre-half stepping in well and clearing from underneath his own crossbar.

A week after scoring his first Boro goal, defender Clarke almost added another, heading just wide.

But 17 minutes from time, Watford drew level, Hoedt first to Yaser Asprilla’s corner and glancing a header into the far corner.

Parity lasted just five minutes, with Boro’s substitutes combining to put the home side back in front.

Sam Greenwood wriggled into space in the box and crossed for left-back Bangura, who found the bottom corner.

Boro wrapped up the win six minutes later when Ayling cut the ball back for Jones, who finished emphatically.