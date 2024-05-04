5 memorable matches from Ipswich’s back-to-back promotions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 memorable matches from Ipswich’s back-to-back promotions

By Press Association
Nathan Broadhead celebrates his goal in the crucial win over Southampton (John Walton/PA)
Nathan Broadhead celebrates his goal in the crucial win over Southampton (John Walton/PA)

Ipswich have secured promotion to the Premier League after a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield.

Kieran McKenna’s side made it back-to-back promotions to return to the top flight after a 22-year absence.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five key matches during two remarkable seasons.

Ipswich 6 Charlton 0 – April 15, 2023

A convincing win lifted Town up to second in League One, where they would go on to finish.

Conor Chaplin struck a hat-trick, while substitute Freddie Ladapo weighed in with two goals before defender Leif Davis scored in stoppage time.

Promotion was secured four matches later with victory over Exeter by the same scoreline, with Chaplin scoring twice.

Ipswich 3 Cardiff 2 – September 2, 2023

Freddie Ladapo celebrates the winner
Freddie Ladapo celebrates the winner (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Town’s flawless start to the Championship campaign had been ended by Leeds in a 4-3 home defeat a week earlier, and alarm bells were ringing when they fell 2-0 down against the Bluebirds.

But Nathan Broadhead hauled them back into the match and Freddie Ladapo scored twice to seal a memorable comeback victory and a fourth win in five matches.

Ipswich 2 Sunderland 1 – January 13, 2024

Ipswich climbed back into the top two after a sticky patch of four draws and a 4-0 thumping by Leeds had seen them leapfrogged by Southampton.

Jack Clarke fired Sunderland ahead but Kayden Jackson equalised and Chaplin’s rocket header secured a valuable three points while answering a lot of questions about their promotion credentials.

Ipswich 3 Southampton 2 – April 2, 2024

Jeremy Sarmiento scored with the last kick of the game to send Ipswich top and effectively kill off Saints’ automatic promotion hopes.

Che Adams and Adam Armstrong had put the visitors ahead after Davis’ opener, but Broadhead levelled in the 68th minute.

James Bree was sent off for Southampton before Sarmiento won it in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Ipswich 2 Huddersfield 0 – May 4, 2024

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town – Sky Bet Championship – Portman Road
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna (centre) celebrates his side’s promotion (Zac Goodwin, PA)

The Tractor Boys sealed their second straight promotion and return to the Premier League after 22 years away by relegating Huddersfield with goals from Wes Burns and Omari Hutchinson.

An explosion of noise greeted the first goal as Chaplin played in Burns and his drilled effort went just inside the near post.

Ipswich extended their lead through Hutchinson. He received the ball from captain Sam Morsy and fired his shot home from just inside the penalty area to get the party started at Portman Road.