Real Madrid crowned LaLiga champions as Barcelona slip up against Girona

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham was on the scoresheet as Real Madrid beat Cadiz 3-0 (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Jude Bellingham was on the scoresheet as Real Madrid beat Cadiz 3-0 (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Real Madrid were crowned LaLiga champions after beating Cadiz 3-0 at Santiago Bernabeu before Barcelona slipped to defeat later on Saturday.

Their title victory was confirmed just hours after the conclusion of their own match when Barca were beaten 4-2 by Girona to hand Real, who are 13 points clear, the championship with four games to spare.

After threatening in the first half, Real finally went ahead six minutes after the break through Brahim Diaz, who then turned provider in the 68th minute for substitute Jude Bellingham to double the lead, with Joselu adding a third in stoppage time.

Although Cadiz had some good opportunities, with Chris Ramos in particular causing problems, they are plunged into further trouble in the fight for survival, where they sit five points from safety.

The match marked goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’ first appearance for Real this season following two knee injuries, and his side had an early chance when Fran Garcia crossed to Joselu, who fired wide.

Cadiz goalkeeper Conan Ledesma was then called into action to deny Eder Militao, who unleashed a ferocious strike from distance but the Cadiz goalkeeper was able to palm the ball away and his defence cleared the danger.

Brahim then had a shot blocked in the box, but the visitors had their first chance of the game in the 22nd minute when Ramos blasted wide.

Brahim Diaz
Brahim fired Real Madrid in front (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

After Fran Garcia fired wide for the hosts, Cadiz had two good chances to take the lead when Ruben Sobrino’s shot was well-defended before Ramos threatened again, this time heading Alex Fernandez’s corner wide.

Dani Ceballos had his effort saved before the visitors threatened again with Gonzalo Escalante heading wide just before half-time.

Real nearly found the breakthrough moments into the second half when Ledesma made a low dive to save Dani Carvajal’s effort before Courtois made a crucial stop at the other end to close down Ramos in a one-on-one.

The hosts took the lead in the 51st minute when Luka Modric passed to Brahim, who turned on the edge of the box and found a gap to fire into the top right corner.

Within two minutes of being substituted on to the pitch, Bellingham doubled Real’s advantage in the 68th minute when Brahim squared a low cross from the right to the England midfielder, who easily tapped home beyond the diving Ledesma to earn his 18th league goal of the season.

Carvajal came close in the final stages of the game, smashing the ball over the bar and after hitting the post moments before, Joselu wrapped the match up in the third minute of stoppage time, slotting home into an empty net following a brilliant run from Nacho.