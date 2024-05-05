Man Utd defender Harry Maguire set to be sidelined for three weeks with injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man Utd defender Harry Maguire set to be sidelined for three weeks with injury

By Press Association
Manchester United have lost Harry Maguire to injury (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United have lost Harry Maguire to injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will be sidelined for around three weeks with a muscle injury, the club have announced.

Maguire has joined United’s growing injury list after he sustained the issue in training, with the centre-back ruled out of Monday’s trip to Crystal Palace and potentially the club’s final three Premier League matches against Arsenal, Newcastle and Brighton.

There are no concerns over Maguire’s availability for England at next month’s European Championship and he could return for the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25.

It is another untimely selection blow for United boss Erik ten Hag though, after he had to play midfielder Casemiro at the heart of defence in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Burnley.

That was due to United’s lengthy list of absentees, which was into double figures even before this latest problem for Maguire.

Ten Hag did suggest on Thursday that Jonny Evans may return for the trip to Selhurst Park, but he will definitely be without Victor Lindelof (hamstring), Lisandro Martinez (calf) and Raphael Varane (muscle).

United have dropped to eighth in the Premier League, after victories for Chelsea and Newcastle this weekend, and need to get back to winning ways at Palace to boost their hopes of a top-six finish.