Bromley climb to League Two with penalty shoot-out defeat of Solihull at Wembley

By Press Association
Bromley players celebrate winning the Vanarama National League play-off final against Solihull Moors at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)
Bromley players celebrate winning the Vanarama National League play-off final against Solihull Moors at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Bromley will play in the English Football League for the first time in their 132-year history after beating Solihull Moors in a Wembley penalty shoot-out.

Skipper Byron Webster slotted the decisive spot-kick as Bromley won 4-3 on penalties after 120 minutes of football in the National League play-off final had produced a 2-2 draw.

Bromley, who finished the season two places and five points above Solihull in third, went ahead after 41 minutes through Michael Cheek’s cool finish as Solihull appeals for a foul on Alex Whitmore went unheard.

Their opponents, beaten in the 2022 play-off final by Grimsby, levelled three minutes after the interval when Grant Smith pushed out Tahvon Campbell’s shot into the path of Joe Sbarra.

Cheek restored Bromley’s lead after 58 minutes when brought down by goalkeeper Nick Hayes, the striker confidently converting his 26th goal of the season from the spot.

Solihull levelled again within seven minutes as Jamie Osborne advanced to beat Smith from 20 yards, but it was the Bromley goalkeeper who was to ultimately prove the hero.

Smith saved Solihull’s first two penalties from Tyrese Shade and Joss Labadie, and Cheek, Olufela Olomola and Jude Arthurs held their nerve before Webster sent Bromley up to the fourth tier of English football.