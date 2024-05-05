Donald Trump arrives in Florida ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donald Trump arrives in Florida ahead of Miami Grand Prix

By Press Association
Former President Donald Trump speaks to media as he returns to his trial at the Manhattan Criminal Court, Friday, May 3, 2024, in New York. (Charly Triballeau/Pool Photo via AP)
Former United States President Donald Trump has arrived at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for Sunday’s Formula One race.

The security surrounding the 57-lap event in Florida has been significantly increased following Trump’s decision to attend the sixth round of the F1 campaign.

The 77-year-old, currently on trial in New York for falsifying documents to cover up hush money payment, headed to the McLaren garage to meet the British team’s CEO Zak Brown, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Bahrain Grand Prix – Race – Bahrain International Circuit
Donald Trump headed for the McLaren garage and Zak Brown (PA)

Prospective Republican candidate Trump had reportedly planned to use a suite in the exclusive paddock club here to host a political fundraiser.

But speaking prior to Sunday’s race, Tom Garfinkel, CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, said: “There will not be any fundraising at the event from anybody.

“The event is about bringing people together and we welcome everybody. We don’t control people’s guest lists when they buy a suite.

“We want everyone to enjoy the race, and we want this to be a great environment and not something that becomes political or is used for commercial or political purposes.”

V&A to recruit a Taylor Swift superfan
Taylor Swift was also believed to be among the guests (PA)

Pop star Taylor Swift was rumoured to be among the plethora of stars in attendance in Miami with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs’ Superbowl winner Travis Kelce, also on the F1 guest list.

Retired NFL star Tom Brady, World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane, four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, Los Angeles Lakers’ giant Lebron James and singer Shakira were also due to attend.

Max Verstappen, who has won four of the five rounds so far, starts on pole position, with Lewis Hamilton eighth on the grid.