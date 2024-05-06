The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Ipswich’s Harry Clarke celebrates their promotion to the Premier League after a pitch invasion greeted the final whistle of their 2-0 victory over Huddersfield on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Great Britain’s Lando Norris won his first Formula One Grand Prix in Miami as Ipswich ended a 22-year absence from the Premier League.

Celebrity Ipswich fan Ed Sheeran, who lives in Suffolk and sponsors the club’s shirts, filmed himself getting up early in Miami to join in with the celebrations as the Tractor Boys beat Huddersfield 2-0 on the final day of the Sky Bet Championship season.

Elsewhere, Erling Haaland scored four as Manchester City thrashed Wolves 5-1 to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal, Leicester held a Championship title parade, snooker’s World Championship final got underway and Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

Miami F1 GP Auto Racing
McLaren driver Lando Norris steers his car on the way to victory at the Miami Formula One Grand Prix (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town – Sky Bet Championship – Portman Road
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna (centre) celebrates the club’s return to the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Leicester City Champions Parade
Leicester players and management lift the Sky Bet Championship trophy on the balcony during a parade in the city on Sunday (Nigel French/PA)
Spain Soccer La Liga
England midfielder Jude Bellingham (left) celebrates scoring in Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Cadiz. Real were later crowned champions of La Liga for the 36th time after Barcelona lost to Girona (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Erling Haaland celebrates his third goal in Manchester City’s 5-1 victory over Wolves and the Norwegian striker would go on to score a fourth (Richard Sellers/PA)
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Anfield
Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo (right) celebrates after scoring in the 4-2 Premier League victory over Tottenham (Peter Byrne/PA)
Bromley v Solihull Moors – Vanarama National League – Play Off Final – Wembley Stadium
Bromley captain Byron Webster lifts the trophy after the club reached the English Football League for the first time in their 132-year-old history by beating Solihull Moors in a penalty shoot-out at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City v Arsenal – Barclays Women’s Super League – Joie Stadium
Stina Blackstenius (right) celebrates with Beth Mead as Arsenal dented Manchester City’s Women’s Super League title bid with a 2-1 away win (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2024 – Day Sixteen – The Crucible
England’s Kyren Wilson and Jak Jones, of Wales, pictured before the World Championship snooker final at the Crucible in Sheffield (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leinster Rugby v Northampton Saints – Investec Champions Cup – Semi Final – Croke Park
Leinster’s Jack Conan (centre) celebrates at the final whistle of their 20-17 victory over Northampton in the semi-final of the Champions Cup. They will play Toulouse in the final next month (Damien Eagers/PA)
Spain Tennis Madrid Open
Andrey Rublev celebrates his second ATP Masters title success after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime to win the Madrid Open (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Brian Hernandez Jr rides Mystik Dan (right) across the finish line to win the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs (Charlie Riedel/AP)
Marlins Athletics Baseball
Oakland Athletics shortstop Darell Hernaiz (right) tags out Miami Marlins’ Nick Gordon (left) at second base on a steal-attempt during the third inning of their baseball game on Sunday (Godofredo A. Vasquez/AP)