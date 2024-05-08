Peter Shilton assures William England can win Euros with a ‘bit of luck’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peter Shilton assures William England can win Euros with a ‘bit of luck’

By Press Association
Peter Shilton (left) with his wife Steph Shilton after being made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) during an investiture ceremony (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton has assured the Prince of Wales that England can win Euro 2024 with a “little bit of luck” after being given a CBE at Windsor Castle.

The 74-year-old holds the England men’s team appearance record with 125 caps between 1970 and 1990, and was honoured on Wednesday for his services to football and the prevention of gambling harm.

He told the PA news agency that he discussed England’s Euro prospects with William because the prince is a “massive football fan”.

Peter Shilton, from Colchester, is made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales (Aaron Chown/PA)

He said: “I think we can win it. I really do. I think we’ve got the players.

“You just need that little bit of luck at the right times, a bad refereeing decision or something like that.

“I mentioned this to Prince William, who is obviously a massive football fan, and said to him ‘yeah I think we can win it’.”

The footballer from Colchester, Essex, said Jude Bellingham “is a real plus” for England and Phil Foden has “suddenly really matured”.

“Phil Foden is becoming a complete player, whereas maybe the last tournament he was not quite there,” he said.

Peter Shilton in the 1980s (PA)

“Very talented always but on the mental side and maturity I think he’s there now.

“Harry Kane is at his peak, he is a fantastic player.

“We’ve got some good understanding in the team, you compare it with a lot of the other teams and we’ve got a good formula.”

He has spoken publicly about being addicted to gambling and credits his wife Steph, an addiction counsellor, with helping him quit.

Shilton said: “Prince William was quite interested in this (gambling addiction) because it’s like a silent illness and it’s on the increase.

“There are so many gambling companies now and so much advertising that people will get drawn to it.

“It doesn’t just affect the person who’s addicted, it also affects the people around that person.”

Sir Bill Beaumont after being made a Knight Grand Cross during an investiture ceremony (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Former rugby player and chairman of the Rugby Football Union, Sir Bill Beaumont, was made a Knight Grand Cross for services to rugby and charity.

Sir Bill said the England rugby team are “improving” despite their recent losses to Scotland and France.

He said: “I would think they (England) will look upon the losses as a work in progress.

“I think they’ll probably look back and think well, the coach probably knows what he has got to do now.”

He added that he is in his final six months of chairing World Rugby and said: “Rugby is very much a part of the Beaumont DNA.”