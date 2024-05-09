Burnley on the brink as relegation issues come to a head in the Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Burnley on the brink as relegation issues come to a head in the Premier League

By Press Association
Rob Edwards, left, and Vincent Kompany are on the brink of relegation while Brendan Rodgers, right, and Celtic can strike a near-decisive blow in the title race (Mike Egerton/Martin Rickett/Steve Welsh/PA)
Rob Edwards, left, and Vincent Kompany are on the brink of relegation while Brendan Rodgers, right, and Celtic can strike a near-decisive blow in the title race (Mike Egerton/Martin Rickett/Steve Welsh/PA)

The remaining Premier League relegation places could be decided on Saturday while in Scotland, Celtic can move to the brink of the title.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the permutations.

Premier League

Burnley go into the weekend five points adrift of safety with six to play for in 19th and will be relegated unless they beat Tottenham and Nottingham Forest then fail to win against Chelsea later on Saturday.

Even a win coupled with a Forest draw would leave the Clarets as good as down, with their goal difference currently inferior by 17. The two teams meet on the final day of the season.

Luton, three points behind as they face West Ham, need to at least match Forest’s result to take it to the final day – though they too are 11 goals worse off and surely need to gain at least a point on Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

Should both be relegated, joining Sheffield United, it will be only the second time in the Premier League era that all three promoted teams have gone straight back down. Bolton, Barnsley and Crystal Palace suffered that fate in the 1997-98 season.

The title fight between Arsenal and Manchester City will extend until, at the earliest, City’s midweek game in hand against Tottenham.

Liverpool will be officially out of contention unless the top two both drop points, against Manchester United and Fulham respectively, and the Reds then win on Monday against Aston Villa – who will secure fourth place if they match Spurs’ result.

cinch Premiership

While Saturday’s Old Firm derby cannot mathematically decide the title, victory for hosts Celtic would all but clinch top spot.

The Hoops would then be six points ahead of Rangers with only two games remaining, while their goal difference would be superior by at least seven.

A Rangers win would leave them level on points and within three goals at worst, while they will move top if they win by three or more.

Livingston are down and the relegation play-off place cannot be decided this weekend, though Ross County have the opportunity to move five points clear of St Johnstone with only six to play for.