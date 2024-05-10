Football rumours: Arsenal look to bring Wojciech Szczesny back to the club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Arsenal look to bring Wojciech Szczesny back to the club

By Press Association
Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is linked with a return to Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)
What the papers say

The Evening Standard says Arsenal are looking to bring veteran goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny back to the club as they prepare for the departure of Aaron Ramsdale, who lost his spot to David Raya this season. Szczesny was an Arsenal academy product and played more than 100 games for the club before moving to Juventus.

Manchester United are interested in Atletico Madrid’s left-back Reinildo, who has one year left on his contract at the Spanish club, according to the Sun. The club will face competition in Aston Villa for the 30-year-old.

Youssef En-Nesyri
Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri could be reunited with Julen Lopetegui at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)

The Sun also reports West Ham’s potential new coach Julen Lopetegui has his eyes on Sevilla duo striker Youssef En-Nesyri and defender Marcos Acuna if he replaces David Moyes as club boss.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Brentford v Fulham – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been linked with Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Ivan Toney: Tottenham are in the box seat to sign the 28-year-old Brentford striker who has scored four goals in 15 games for the club this season, according to Football Insider. West Ham are also interested in Toney’s services.

Emi Martinez: Chelsea are said to be interested in Aston Villa’s Argentinian goalkeeper as the Blues focus on signing a goalkeeper over the summer, according to talkSPORT.