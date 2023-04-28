Tayside civil engineering company invests in hi-tech sat nav

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside civil engineering company invests in hi-tech sat nav

By Simon Warburton
Kilmac excavator
Touch screen technology in the cab guides the excavator bucket. Image: Bannerman Media.

Tayside civil engineering firm Kilmac is introducing a high-tech sat nav system to the building site through a significant investment.

The business has invested a five-figure sum to introduce the Trimble Earthworks Grade Control systems to its fleet of excavators.

Director Athole McDonald is confident the initial hardware and software package secured with Sitech UK and Ireland will translate into significant savings for the company and its clients.

The technology has been put under the microscope at the new Dunfermline Learning Campus.

Kilmac - machine control panel
Kilmac has invested a five-figure sum in the technology. Image: Bannerman Media.

Following positive feedback, it is ready to be extended to further projects.

Those include groundworks for the replacement recreation centre for Blairgowrie High School, which are scheduled to begin next month.

Mr McDonald said trained operators now have the latest GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) earthworks equipment at their fingertips.

Working to 2D and 3D plans mapped out by the Kilmac team in tandem with the client, touch screen technology in the cab guides the excavator bucket or attachment with pinpoint accuracy on the building site.

Upskilling through training

Mr McDonald said: “Kilmac has never been afraid of change. Technological advances are changing the traditional face of the building industry, with benefits all round.

“We currently have a 12-strong fleet of excavators, with another 17 on hire.

“The trials and staff training at the Dunfermline campus during the last few months have been very encouraging.

“Our operators are upskilling through training and the implementation of technology improves accuracy and prevents errors.

“Efficiency is being improved given all the information which is now literally at the fingertips of operators.

Kilmac vans
Kilmac employs more than 100 people. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Design changes don’t have to be calculated and set out by traditional methods. We simply re-run the model and upload the information to the Cloud.

“After our design team’s models are created, the Trimble WorksManager software dispatches it to the site machinery as our operatives progress earthworks including foundations, drainage and landscaping using exact coordinates.

“The touch screen technology ensures accuracy, saving time and, crucially, money.

Model can be quickly updated

“As work progresses, our office-based team can monitor the live data, rather than having to be on-site alongside heavy plant.

“The model can also be quickly updated if we come across something unexpected.

“The technology impacts everything from tender stage planning with clients seeking cost-effective construction strategies through to operational delivery, improving delivery and client satisfaction.”

Based in Dundee, Kilmac employs more than 100 people carrying out construction projects mainly in east and central Scotland.

