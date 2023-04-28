Tayside civil engineering company invests in hi-tech sat nav

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tayside civil engineering firm Kilmac is introducing a high-tech sat nav system to the building site through a significant investment.

The business has invested a five-figure sum to introduce the Trimble Earthworks Grade Control systems to its fleet of excavators.

Director Athole McDonald is confident the initial hardware and software package secured with Sitech UK and Ireland will translate into significant savings for the company and its clients.

The technology has been put under the microscope at the new Dunfermline Learning Campus.

Following positive feedback, it is ready to be extended to further projects.

Those include groundworks for the replacement recreation centre for Blairgowrie High School, which are scheduled to begin next month.

Mr McDonald said trained operators now have the latest GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) earthworks equipment at their fingertips.

Working to 2D and 3D plans mapped out by the Kilmac team in tandem with the client, touch screen technology in the cab guides the excavator bucket or attachment with pinpoint accuracy on the building site.

Upskilling through training

Mr McDonald said: “Kilmac has never been afraid of change. Technological advances are changing the traditional face of the building industry, with benefits all round.

“We currently have a 12-strong fleet of excavators, with another 17 on hire.

“The trials and staff training at the Dunfermline campus during the last few months have been very encouraging.

“Our operators are upskilling through training and the implementation of technology improves accuracy and prevents errors.

“Efficiency is being improved given all the information which is now literally at the fingertips of operators.

“Design changes don’t have to be calculated and set out by traditional methods. We simply re-run the model and upload the information to the Cloud.

“After our design team’s models are created, the Trimble WorksManager software dispatches it to the site machinery as our operatives progress earthworks including foundations, drainage and landscaping using exact coordinates.

“The touch screen technology ensures accuracy, saving time and, crucially, money.

Model can be quickly updated

“As work progresses, our office-based team can monitor the live data, rather than having to be on-site alongside heavy plant.

“The model can also be quickly updated if we come across something unexpected.

“The technology impacts everything from tender stage planning with clients seeking cost-effective construction strategies through to operational delivery, improving delivery and client satisfaction.”

Based in Dundee, Kilmac employs more than 100 people carrying out construction projects mainly in east and central Scotland.