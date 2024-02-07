Asda workers to strike for 48 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Asda workers to strike for 48 hours

By Press Association
Workers at Asda will walk out (Chris Radburn/PA)
Workers at one of Asda’s stores are to stage a 48-hour strike over claims of a “toxic” working environment.

Members of the GMB at the site in Gosport, Hampshire, will walk out on Friday until midnight on Saturday.

The union said its members had rejected a company offer aimed at resolving the row.

Regional officer Nicola Nixon said: “Counter-proposals have ben made to the company to settle the dispute but Asda has failed to come back with any improvements.

“Our members should be able to come to work without the threat of bullying or putting their health, safety and wellbeing at risk.”

An Asda spokesperson said: “We have met the GMB on several occasions recently, including mediation at Acas, to try and agree a fair solution for all colleagues in Gosport.

“The proposals we put forward include the appointment of an independent third-party organisation to establish the facts regarding GMB’s complaints and report back jointly to both parties.

“Unfortunately, this proposal was rejected by the GMB membership. As most Gosport colleagues are not members of the GMB and will continue to work as normal during this period, we are confident there will be minimal disruption to our operations”