Barclays pledges to stop directly financing new oil and gas projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Barclays pledges to stop directly financing new oil and gas projects

By Press Association
A branch of Barclays bank in London as the bank releases revisions to its climate change strategy (Yui Mok/PA)
A branch of Barclays bank in London as the bank releases revisions to its climate change strategy (Yui Mok/PA)

Barclays has promised to stop directly financing energy clients’ new oil and gas projects as part of updates to its climate change strategy.

The bank on Friday published a revised version of its Climate Change Statement and released a Transition Finance Framework as it pledged to focus capital on supporting energy companies to decarbonise.

Barclays said it will provide no project finance or other direct finance to energy firms for upstream oil and gas expansion projects or related infrastructure.

This does not include corporate level financing, which makes up most of the bank’s financing to energy clients, who can then chose to use it to fund new projects themselves.

Barclays also said it will introduce restrictions on financing for new and non-diversified oil and gas clients engaged in expansion, which tend to be smaller companies rather than oil majors.

Its energy clients will be expected to produce transition plans or decarbonisation strategies by January 2025, the bank added.

Other changes include requiring energy clients to have 2030 methane reduction targets, plans to end all routine or non-essential venting and flaring by 2030, and near-term net zero targets for operational emissions aligned with the Paris Agreement by January 2026.

Meanwhile, Barclays said its new Transition Finance Framework aims to help it meet its $1 trillion sustainable and transition finance target by 2030.

The bank argued that investment is needed to support existing assets while clean energy is scaled, adding that it will continue to support an energy sector in transition.

The move follows engagement with investors, shareholders, clients, climate experts and civil society groups, including ShareAction, which campaigns for responsible investment, it said.

ShareAction and other campaign groups welcomed the bank’s decision to set some “basic climate tests” for oil and gas clients.

However, the groups said the changes do not go far enough to make significant impact on its fossil fuel financing.

Kelly Shields, campaign manager at ShareAction, said they welcomed “some positive commitments” from Barclays but that the strategy “could have gone so much further”.

“Barclays’ intention to request decarbonisation plans from its oil and gas clients is the right one. But for it to have teeth, the bank must demand clients stop engaging in activities that increase the climate crisis such as oil and gas exploration,” she said.

“Barclays is wrong not to have ruled out financing companies that focus exclusively on fossil fuel extraction. This should include fracking, which is causing so much environmental and social harm and is an activity the bank is heavily exposed to.

“We should expect the banks’ shareholders to hold them to account on this policy and make significant efforts to close the loopholes in this strategy.”

Meanwhile, Zahra Hdidou, senior advisor at ActionAid UK, which supports the poorest women and girls in the world, called the new policies an “improvement” but “only a minor policy tweak”.

“While there are now some limitations on specific projects, their policy would still channel financing to fossil fuel corporations and drive devastating fossil expansion,” she said.

“By itself, this policy hardly makes a dent in the harm suffered by the women, girls and frontline communities in the Global South who bear the disproportionate effects of pollution, land grabs and climate disasters.”

Laura Barlow, Barclays’ group head of sustainability, said: “Addressing climate change is a critical and complex challenge.

“We continue to work with our energy clients as they decarbonise and support their efforts to transition in a manner that is just, orderly and addresses energy security.”

Daniel Hanna, head of sustainable finance at Barclays’ Corporate and Investment Bank, said: “Capital is critical to the energy transition, to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors for the world to reach net zero emissions and create a resilient economy.

“As the number two ranked clean energy advisor globally by BloombergNEF, Barclays is strongly positioned with our capabilities and experience, global reach and role in the global economy to accelerate the investment needed for real-world decarbonisation, while supporting our energy clients’ transition.”

Barclays, which has frequently come under fire for its fossil fuels financing, made the announcement on the same day it revealed its acquisition of Tesco’s retail banking business.

More from The Courier