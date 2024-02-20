Sales stall at Lurpak firm Arla after shoppers cut back spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sales stall at Lurpak firm Arla after shoppers cut back spending

By Press Association
Dairy giant Arla saw roughly flat sales last year (Arla/PA)
Dairy giant Arla saw roughly flat sales last year (Arla/PA)

Lurpak parent firm Arla has said sales were marginally lower in 2023 as many shoppers bought cheaper and own-label products amid pressure on household budgets.

The dairy giant said it saw an improvement in the second half of the year, as more customers returned to its brands, which also include Castello cheese.

It came as the group, which includes over 2,000 British farmers, cautioned that revenues could slip next year and said it could be impacted by volatile market conditions.

On Tuesday, Arla revealed total revenues of 13.7 billion euros (£11.7 billion) for last year, having posted revenues of 13.8 billion euros (£11.8 billion) in 2022.

It said this came after an impact from “negative currency effects” during the year.

The cooperative added that UK sales rose by 2.4% over the year to three billion euros (£2.6 billion), slowing from 17.5% growth a year earlier amid a sharp reduction in inflation as diary prices slipped.

Arla dairy farm
An Arla dairy farm (Richard McCarthy/PA)

It added that “consumers started returning to branded products in the second half of the year” with the group highlighted particular demand for its Arla Protein brand and licensed Starbucks products.

Bas Padberg, managing director of Arla Foods UK, said: “As we saw in the first half of 2023, inflationary pressure continued to dominate, however, thanks to the strong execution by our farmer owners, employees and management, Arla has demonstrated its ability to adapt to challenging market conditions.

“As the UK’s largest dairy cooperative and supplier of some of the UKs best loved brands, it’s important that we ease pressures on cash strapped shoppers when we can, as well as returning a fair price to our farmers so we can keep supermarket shelves full.

“Arla’s brand portfolio demonstrated its robustness in volatile conditions, and we made strong recovery in the second half of 2023 with a strategic branded volume growth.”

The group added that it expects “volatile market conditions”, which it partly linked to geopolitical tensions, to “continue to impact the business in 2024”.

It said group revenues are predicted to be between 13.2 billion euros and 13.7 billion euros (£11.3 billion and £11.7 billion) for 2024 due to lower pricing.