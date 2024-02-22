Rolls-Royce and Lloyds help lead FTSE to a gain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rolls-Royce and Lloyds help lead FTSE to a gain

By Press Association
Lloyds Banking Group, which includes Halifax, pleased investors on Thursday. (Ian Nicholson/PA)
Shares in London’s top index rose on Thursday as earnings-driven news pushed Rolls-Royce and Lloyds Bank close to the top of the table.

Shares rallied after a hefty drop the day before as a strong performance from chipmaker Nvidia boosted stocks worldwide.

By the end of the day the FTSE 100 had risen 21.98 points, or 0.29%, to close at 7,684.49.

The top performer on the FTSE was Beazley, which soared 8.93% after the business announced plans to return an extra £300 million to shareholders.

At the bottom of the index were advertising giant WPP, whose results appear to have disappointed investors on Thursday, and Endeavour mining.

“Stellar Nvidia earnings helped propel the Nikkei 225, Cac 40 and Dax 40 to record highs but the FTSE 100 again lagged,” said Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“Risk on sentiment following another set of bumper Nvidia earnings helped the Nikkei 225 overcome its 1989 peak and hit record highs, as did the French and German blue chip indices.

“They did so despite European Central Bank officials agreeing that it is premature to talk about rate cuts and as the German PMI data showed that the economic downturn deepened.”

Frankfurt’s Dax index closed up 1.47%, while the Cac 40 in Paris rose 1.34% on the day.

In New York the S&P 500 had gained 1.63%, while the Dow Jones was 0.67% higher shortly after markets in Europe closed.

On currency markets the pound had gained 0.05% against the dollar at 1.2644 and had risen 0.12% against the euro at 1.1694.

In company news, Lloyds Banking Group announced a 57% hike in pre-tax profit, hitting £7.5 billion last year and beating expectations.

Shares in the bank ended third on the FTSE 100 after rising by 6.16%.

Meanwhile Rolls-Royce finished up 8.29% after it said it had swung to a £2.4 billion profit last year. The company reported revenue that was better than expected at £16.5 billion, up 22%.

Elsewhere shares in Indivior soared 22.42% after saying that it is mulling a move of its shares to the US, away from its FTSE 250 listing in London.

Diageo shares did not seem to react to the news that the company might be looking to sell off the Pimm’s brand and two others. Analysts said Pimm’s only makes up about 0.2% of Diageo’s sales.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Beazley, up 52p to 634p, Rolls-Royce, up 27.3p to 356.8p, Lloyds, up 2.67p to 45.95p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 34.4p to 797p, and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, up 85.5p to 2083p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were WPP, down 49.8p to 730.6p, Endeavour Mining, down 62p to 1250p, Tesco, down 8.7p to 276.8p, Land Securities, down 16.2p to 629.6p, and Sainsbury’s, down 5.2p to 254.1p.