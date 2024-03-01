Wincanton backs £762m takeover offer from GXO amid bidding war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wincanton backs £762m takeover offer from GXO amid bidding war

By Press Association
Wincanton has agreed to the takeover offer (Alamy/PA)
Wincanton has agreed to the takeover offer (Alamy/PA)

Bosses at logistics giant Wincanton have agreed to the latest takeover offer from a US suitor following a battle to buy the firm.

On Thursday, GXO Logistics – a US-based logistics group – revealed it had made a 605p-a-share cash offer for Wiltshire-headquartered Wincanton, valuing it at around £762 million.

Wincanton’s directors had previously agreed to a bid by Ceva Logistics – part of French shipping specialist CMA CGM – which valued Wincanton at £605 million.

However, on Friday, the firm said it would withdraw its backing from the deal and support the larger bid from GXO.

The offer represents a 104% premium on the price of shares in January, before takeover interest in the firm was first raised.

Sir Martin Read, chairman at Wincanton, said: “We have long been clear that Wincanton is a great business with a compelling strategy, strong customer relationships and excellent people.

“Under the current management team, we have made positive progress and ensured that Wincanton is at the forefront of logistics innovation.

“The board of Wincanton is pleased that GXO recognises the very significant value inherent in this business and intends to recommend the offer to shareholders for their consideration.”

GXO specialises in using automation technology to help its customers manage their supply chains and bought Leeds-based rival Clipper in a £965 million deal in 2022.

Wincanton has more than 20,000 staff and also manages elements of its customers’ supply chains, working with brands from Ikea and Primark to Waitrose and Wickes.

GXO said on Thursday there would likely be some impact on support staff if its “superior” bid is successful amid plans to overhaul administrative functions, but said this would likely affect 0.2% of the 150,000 combined workforce, or around 300 jobs.

It added: “While synergies are expected from combining support functions, GXO expects overall headcount will increase long term as part of ongoing efforts to grow its UK operations.”

It expects to be able to strip out around £50 million in “synergies” by the third year after the deal.