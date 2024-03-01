Rightmove grows revenue and profit despite worsening housing market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rightmove grows revenue and profit despite worsening housing market

By Press Association
People spent around 29,000 years of time on Rightmove in 2023. (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Rightmove, the platform for estate agents, has said that it managed to grow both revenue and profit despite people spending less time house-hunting as mortgage rates soared last year.

The business said it had grown revenue by around 10% to £364.3 million, mainly because it managed to charge its estate agent customers more to use the site. Pre-tax profit rose 7.7% to £259.8 million.

Average revenue per advertiser rose by 9% and the business last year got around £1,431 per month from its customers. It expects the average advertiser to pay another £100-£110 more this year.

It came as the potential house buyers that estate agents use Rightmove to reach actually spent less time on the platform. In the year people spent a total of around 15.4 billion minutes on the site – that is around 257 million hours, or 29,000 years. That is less than the 16.3 billion in 2022.

It came as house sales in the UK dropped last year from 1.2 million in 2022 to 1.0 million in 2023. Earlier this week, Zoopla forecast that sales would tick back up to 1.1 million in 2024.

This came as mortgage prices jumped as the Bank of England raised its base interest rate in an attempt to try to control inflation.

Some estate agents also abandoned Rightmove during the year, with membership down 1% to 18,785, a reduction of 229. It expects customer numbers to drop again this year as the economic climate remains uncertain.

“In a year of economic uncertainty, consumers continued to trust Rightmove as the place to turn to help them make their move,” said chief executive Johan Svanstrom.

“Customers were able to choose from an expanded, more sophisticated product suite, to continue to drive business results in a changing market environment.”

He added: “We reshaped our strategy during 2023, setting out a plan to further digitise the property sector, expand our business, stretch our brand and accelerate the financial performance long term.

“We are looking forward to 2024 with confidence and to delivering further value to all stakeholders on our platform, progressing the ambitious Rightmove strategy.”