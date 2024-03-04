Shipping capacity set to rise this year despite Red Sea disruption – Clarkson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shipping capacity set to rise this year despite Red Sea disruption – Clarkson

By Press Association
UK and US warships were dispatched to the Red Sea to help protect shipping (LPhot Chris Sellars/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
Shipping services company Clarkson has said that a post-pandemic investment in container ships should lead to capacity jumping this year and pushing down prices, but could be blown off course by problems in the Red Sea and the Panama Canal.

The business said that capacity is expected to increase 7.3% this year, while demand will only rise 3% as the global economic situation improves.

Some of this increase in capacity is because container shipping liners invested in their fleets after getting a big injection of cash when shipping costs soared in 2021 as global economies reopened following the Covid-19 pandemic.

It leaves a potential impact from the increased supply of containers being shipped globally, the business said.

“However, the duration of disruption in the Red Sea remains highly uncertain and the scenario of a prolonged period of re-routing container ships around the Cape of Good Hope would have significant demand implications, providing the possibility of significant upside to the market outlook,” Clarkson said on Monday.

Disruption in the Red Sea started late last year as Houthis in Yemen, one of the parties in the country’s nearly decade-long civil war, started attacking ships travelling through the area.

Vessels travelling from the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean through the Suez Canal are forced to transit through the Red Sea. Most shipping through the canal has therefore stopped as a result of the attacks, with many ships instead routing around Africa.

Container shipping services is only one part of Clarkson’s business. But as shipping costs spike, so do the fees that the company can charge.

It revealed on Monday that revenue last year rose by 5.9% to £639.4 million, while pre-tax profit was up from £100.1 million to £108.8 million.

Chief executive Andi Case said 2023 “was a year of disruption in the maritime markets, and I am enormously proud we have achieved another record year.

“The business today is a reflection of two decades’ investment in our strategy, and we are confident in our outstanding team, our breadth of market-leading services, our technologies and our geographic reach to meet the growing needs of our clients in a world which is ever more complex.

“We are optimistic for Clarksons in the near, medium and long-term future.”