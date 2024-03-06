US private equity giant Carlyle to take control of Southend Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US private equity giant Carlyle to take control of Southend Airport

By Press Association
EasyJet said it would abandon Southend in 2020, but later returned. (Nick Ansell/PA)
US private equity giant Carlyle is set to take control of Southend Airport after agreeing a deal to settle a debt with its current owner.

The investor will take an 82.5% stake in London Southend Airport (LSA), while current owner Esken will keep 17.5%.

Esken, formerly Stobart Group, said it had decided to agree to the proposal designed to settle the airport’s £193.75 million debt to Carlyle Global Infrastructure Fund (CGI).

“The company has agreed to accede to that recapitalisation proposal in relation to LSA,” it said in a statement to shareholders on Wednesday.

“This will therefore proceed on a consensual basis, rather than through a contested court process, which could be potentially destructive for all stakeholders.”

Esken will also delist its shares in London and “wind down” the remaining parts of the group.

“The court process for the Esken restructuring plan is likely to take several months to conclude but, in the meantime, the future funding of LSA is secure and the board will progress the orderly wind down of the remaining group,” the business said.

Once a rising star among airports which service London, Southend Airport’s future has been uncertain since the Covid-19 pandemic put the brakes on international travel.

In 2021, as the pandemic continued to eat into passenger numbers, the company borrowed £125 million from Carlyle to secure its finances through the crisis.

But later Carlyle claimed that Esken had broken the terms of its loan and asked for £200 million back. The latest deal will settle that dispute.

Esken had already announced the possibility of a deal last month, saying it had until March 4 to mull it over.

It now remains to be seen whether Southend Airport can turn around its fortunes.

In 2020 one of the airport’s biggest customers, easyJet, said it would close its base there. The airline has since returned and now runs several flights out of Southend.