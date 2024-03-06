UK stock markets climb as Chancellor unveils spring Budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK stock markets climb as Chancellor unveils spring Budget

By Press Association
The UK’s top stocks moved higher on Wednesday as the Chancellor delivered his spring Budget statement (John Stillwell/PA)
The UK’s top stocks moved higher on Wednesday as the Chancellor delivered his spring Budget statement, including measures to boost investment in the City.

The FTSE 100 was relatively steady following the lunchtime speech, indicating that there were no major surprises thrown in.

It closed 33.15 points higher, or 0.43%, at 7,679.31.

The pound was given a slight boost, meanwhile, rising 0.4% against the US dollar to 1.2757. On the other hand, it was down about 0.1% against the euro to 1.169.

Jeremy Hunt’s Budget included plans for a British ISA, which will give investors an additional £5,000 tax-free allowance to invest exclusively in UK equities, when they max out the existing £20,000 yearly limit.

The measure garnered a mixed response from savings and investment experts, with some suggesting that it will have a limited impact on the City due to the small minority of more wealthy investors who will be able to take advantage of the additional allowance.

Other pointed out that the measure could encourage people to concentrate investing in one market rather than diversifying their portfolio of investments.

Nevertheless, Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association, said: “The proposed UK ISA has great potential to drive new capital flows to UK companies, including small and mid-cap companies.”

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst for IG, said: “The Chancellor’s Budget was unlikely to cause many ructions in global markets, but the cautiously optimistic tone of Jeremy Hunt’s speech helped the pound to edge higher.”

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s Dax rose 0.1%  and France’s Cac 40 moved 0.28% higher.

In the US, the S&P 500 was up about 0.8% and Dow Jones was 0.5% higher by the time European markets closed.

The price of Brent crude oil jumped by 1.8% to 83.50 US dollars per barrel.

In company news, shares in Chill Brands jumped despite the Government announcing a new tax on vapes in a bid to discourage non-smokers from taking up the habit.

The Capita website
Shares in Capita tumbled after revealing it swung to an annual loss (Alamy/PA)

But Chill Brands, which sells a range nicotine-free vapes, may have benefited from the plans for a one-off increase in tobacco duty to ensure vaping remains cheaper than smoking. Its share price was 8.3% higher at close.

On the other hand, shares in outsourcing giant Capita plunged by more than a fifth after the company revealed it slumped to an annual loss.

The group said it was pressing ahead with rapid cost-cutting plans following the poor performance, targeting another £100 million in annual cost savings by the middle of 2025.

Shares in the firm, which is a major contractor for the Government and local authorities, were down by 22.5% at the end of the day.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were ConvaTec, up 15.4p to 267.8p, IAG, up 6.8p to 148.65p, Anglo American, up 63.6p to 1,767.4p, Smith & Nephew, up 28.5p to 1,077p, and Weir Group, up 48p to 1,928p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Hikma Pharmaceuticals, down 57.5p to 1,841p, Fresnillo, down 14.4p to 479.3p, Smurfit Kappa, down 84p to 3,254p, Antofagasta, down 36p to 1,741.5p, and Reckitt, down 100p to 5,014p.