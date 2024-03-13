Mining rally helps lift FTSE to fresh nine-month high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Mining rally helps lift FTSE to fresh nine-month high

By Press Association
Shares in the City rose on Wednesday (Jordan Pettit/PA)
Shares in the City rose on Wednesday (Jordan Pettit/PA)

A standout performance from the FTSE 100’s mining companies helped the index rise to its highest point since May last year.

The miners gained on Wednesday thanks to renewed optimism from China, which heavily drives demand for their materials.

“The rebound in Chinese markets is catching the attention this side of the globe, as mining stocks in London lead the way higher,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“After huge outflows from Chinese markets over the last year, it looks like investor confidence in the outlook is returning, along with hopes of renewed raw material demand.”

Shares in Glencore, Antofagasta and Anglo American all rose by between 4.6%-5.3%.

The FTSE 100 rose 24.36 points, or 0.31%, to end the day at 7,772.17.

In New York shortly after European markets had closed the S&P 500 was trading down 0.07%, while the Dow Jones was 0.38% higher.

“Sector rotation continues in the US, as the Dow Jones manages to make gains even as the Nasdaq 100 comes under some pressure,” Mr Beauchamp said.

“The rally in stocks has moved into a choppier phase, a change from the relentless gains of the fourth quarter of 2023, and the sideways price action could intensify as we begin the run towards next week’s Fed decision.”

At the end of the day in Europe, Frankfurt’s Dax index was 0.02% down, while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed up 0.62%.

On currency markets the pound had gained 0.02% against the dollar at 1.2796 and had dropped 0.17% against the euro at 1.1688.

In company news, shares in Metro Bank closed down 4.94% after the high street lender announced the abandonment of its seven-day opening hours and a new round of layoffs.

The bank is cutting around 1,000 jobs and said that further staff cuts are possible. It will reduce its workforce of 4,266 by 22% by mid-April. The business had previously been expected to implement a 20% headcount cut.

Shares in Direct Line also dropped, by 4.34%, as the insurer said that it had again rejected a takeover by Ageas, a Belgian peer.

The 237p-per-share offer valued Direct Line at £3.11 billion. Shares in the business ended the day at 216p per share. Last month Ageas offered 231p per share for Direct Line.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Antofagasta, up 96p to 1,914p, Glencore, up 19.25p to 419.2p, Anglo American, up 85.8p to 1,937p, Entain, up 14.6p to 777p, and United Utilities, up 16.5p to 1,057.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were JD Sports, down 4.8p to 113.1p, Vodafone, down 2.78p to 66.52p, Rentokil, down 15.2p to 479.6p, Admiral Group, down 83p to 2,650p, and Rightmove, down 16.8p to 560.2p.