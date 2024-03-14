Vistry plans ramp up in housebuilding this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Vistry plans ramp up in housebuilding this year

By Press Association
Housebuilder Vistry said the market was picking up thanks to easing mortgage rates (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Housebuilder Vistry said the market was picking up thanks to easing mortgage rates (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Housebuilder Vistry has said it plans to ramp up its construction speed this year, delivering more than 17,500 homes.

The business said that it would accelerate the rate at which it was building from 16,118 homes completed last year. That itself was a nearly 35% increase from the year before.

The business said demand in the market had picked up as banks start to prepare for the Bank of England to cut its base rate at some point this year.

“We have seen a notable pick-up in demand from PRS (private rental sector) providers in recent months, and the easing of mortgage rates at the start of the year has had a positive impact on open market demand,” Vestry said on Thursday.

“We are optimistic that this trend will continue during 2024.”

The business said revenue had grown 28.6% to £3.56 billion during 2023, up from £2.77 billion the year before. Pre-tax profit rose 23.2% to £304.8 million.

Chief executive Greg Fitzgerald said: “The group is committed to creating quality new homes through the development of sustainable new communities and places people love.

“We see high demand for mixed tenure housing and regeneration across the country and are uniquely placed to deliver on this market opportunity, helping address the country’s acute need for housing.

“It has been another busy year at Vistry and I am extremely grateful to all Vistry’s employees, the group’s suppliers, and our highly valued partners for their hard work and commitment.

“The business has started the year with a real passion and commitment to deliver on its strategy and medium-term financial targets, and we expect to make good progress during 2024.”

Shares were up 8.76% on Thursday afternoon.