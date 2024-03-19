Close Brothers reveals plans to bolster finances by £400m amid car finance probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Close Brothers reveals plans to bolster finances by £400m amid car finance probe

By Press Association
Close Brothers Group has revealed plans to bolster its finances by £400 million (Ben Birchall/PA)
Close Brothers Group has revealed plans to bolster its finances by £400 million and cut costs as it prepares for the impact of a major investigation into car finance mis-selling practices.

The banking group, which owns a motor finance arm, said it recognises the “paramount importance” of preparing for a range of possible outcomes.

Lloyds became the first UK bank to set aside about £450 million to cover potential costs relating to the issue of customers overpaying on their loans.

The UK’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is currently reviewing the impact of hidden discretionary commission arrangements, a selling practice which it banned in 2021.

It allowed brokers, including car dealers, to increase interest rates on car loans so they got more commission.

But Close Brothers said it would be “premature” to predict the outcome of the watchdog’s review, which is not due to report its findings until later this year.

“The FCA’s review of the motor finance industry is ongoing and it would be premature to predict the outcome or estimate the potential impact on the group,” Adrian Sainsbury, Close Brothers’ chief executive, said.

“The board however recognises the paramount importance of preparing the group for a range of outcomes from this review.

“As part of this, the board is taking a number of decisive actions to strengthen our capital position materially.”

The bank said the measures included more tightly managing business costs, which could shore up about £400 million worth of additional capital by the end of the 2025 financial year.

It also suspended its dividend to shareholders for the current financial year as part of efforts to manage costs.

Unlike Lloyds, it said it was not setting aside a certain amount of cash for a provision because it was too soon to estimate what the costs relating to the issue could be.

The FCA may decide to set up a formal redress scheme if it thinks that a large number of customers should be compensated.

It came as Close Brothers saw its operating pre-tax profit surge by 700% in the six months to the end of January, compared with the same period a year ago.

Profits in the previous year had been impacted by one-off costs relating to legal services lender Novitas, which it previously acquired.

Henry Farris, a partner at law firm Withers, said he expects the motor finance issue to rumble on for a “long time”.

“Close Brothers’ announcement is further evidence of how seriously the banking sector is taking the FCA probe, following the suspension of dividends and the steps taken by Lloyds.”

But he said he thinks the provision taken across the sector will need to be “much greater” if analysts’ estimations of the scale of the problem are correct.

Shares in Close Brothers were up by 7% on Tuesday morning.