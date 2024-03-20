Johnson Matthey agrees £550m deal to sell business unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Johnson Matthey agrees £550m deal to sell business unit

By Press Association
Johnson Matthey’s office in London. (Philip Toscano/PA)
Johnson Matthey’s office in London. (Philip Toscano/PA)

Johnson Matthey has agreed to sell its medical device components (MDC) unit in a half-billion pound deal which completes a plan to slim down parts of its business that was announced two years ago.

The chemicals and technologies company said on Wednesday that private equity company Montagu would buy the unit, which has factories in three countries, for 700 million US dollars (£550 million).

The unit produces components that it sells to the manufacturers of medical devices.

Its chief executive Don Freeman said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Montagu in the next phase of MDC’s development.

“They bring a significant amount of expertise in healthcare and in particular IP-led (intellectual property) medical devices, and they share our ambitions for the business over the coming years, both organically and through M&A (mergers and acquisitions).”

MDC runs manufacturing sites in the US, Mexico, and Australia.

Montagu was formed out of Midlands Bank – now HSBC – around half a century ago. It has assets of around 11 billion euro (£9.4 million).

It also owns Janes, a defence information company, funeral provider Dignity, Quorn-maker Marlow Foods, the University of Law, and many others.

Montagu partner Adrien Sassi said: “The carve-out of MDC aligns strongly with Montagu’s approach.

“MDC has rare and hard-to-replicate capabilities that enable it to handle the most complex and demanding precision-engineered components at scale.

“With support from Johnson Matthey, Don and his team have positioned the business to capitalise on the fast growth of its underlying markets and blue-chip OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers.

“We look forward to supporting their ambitious expansion plans.”