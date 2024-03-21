Santander enlists Gary Neville to inspire small businesses to ‘take a risk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Santander enlists Gary Neville to inspire small businesses to ‘take a risk’

By Press Association
Santander has enlisted former England footballer and pundit Gary Neville to encourage small businesses to expand overseas (Muke Egerton/PA)
Santander has enlisted former England footballer and pundit Gary Neville to encourage small businesses to expand overseas, as nearly a third of firms said more support from the UK Government would help them take the leap.

Neville, who has a business empire spanning property development, online media and hospitality, said entrepreneurs often have to “take a risk” when it comes to growing internationally.

Santander’s survey of about 2,000 business leaders found that more than half of small businesses have an ambition to expand internationally, but that a similar proportion are held back by fears of getting it wrong.

Separate research from the bank found that 51% of international businesses have improved their performance over the past year, compared with 44% of those who operate only in the UK.

But businesses said they want to see more help from the Government to encourage them to take the leap, such as a central hub with all relevant resources and better signposting on the gov.uk website.

About a quarter of firms said they would value more information about how to access grants to support their international plans.

Santander’s campaign saw Neville travel to Warsaw in Poland to share advice with a Preston-based fashion business wanting to get started in the new country.

The footballing star said: “I’ve started several businesses, and there are always moments where you have to take a risk – deciding to trade abroad is one of those moments.

“We’re in a challenging economic climate right now but there’s so many business owners with great ideas out there.”

Since his retirement from playing football for Manchester United, Neville has built a portfolio of business interests, including luxury hotels, an investment company, and part-owning League Two club Salford City FC.

He made a guest appearance on BBC One’s Dragons’ Den as an investor early this year, reaching deals with budding entrepreneurs.