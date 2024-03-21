FTSE 100 hits highest level in nearly a year amid hopes of interest rate cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 hits highest level in nearly a year amid hopes of interest rate cuts

By Press Association
The UK’s top stock market index has soared to its highest level in nearly 11 months (John Stillwell/PA)
The UK’s top stock market index has soared to its highest level in nearly 11 months, with investors across the globe in high spirits amid hopes of interest rate cuts in the US and the UK.

The FTSE 100 jumped by about 2% on Thursday afternoon, rising above the 7,900 mark during the day for the first time since late April last year.

It was the best day for the blue-chip index for about six months. It closed 145.17 points higher, or 1.88%, to 7,882.55.

Markets were buoyed by the prospect of looming rate cuts in the wake of Bank of England and Federal Reserve meetings.

In the US, bank chiefs signalled that they expect to cut their key interest rate three times this year, fuelling a rally on Wall Street, despite leaving rates unchanged for another month running.

The Bank of England also opted to hold rates steady at 5.25%, but said things were “moving in the right direction” when it comes to being able to cut rates in the future.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst for IG, said: “Markets have continued their euphoric reaction to this week’s central bank events, with the FTSE 100 closing in on 7,900 for the first time since May last year.

“UK stocks have lagged far behind, but with the Bank of England now on a path to cutting rates we could see the FTSE 350 make further strides as the flow of investor money finally heads to the UK.”

It was a weak session for the pound which dropped against the dollar and the euro. It was down about 0.9% against the US dollar to 1.267, and about 0.35% against the euro to 1.665.

Elsewhere in European markets, Germany’s Dax closed 0.88% higher and France’s Cac 40 was up 0.22%.

Over in the US, the S&P 500 was up 0.6% and Dow Jones up about 0.8% by the time European markets closed.

Next financials
Next shares soared to an all-time high on Thursday after beating its profit expectations (Ian West/PA)

In company news, shares in Next surged to an all-time high of more than 9,000p per share after the retailer revealed its yearly profit beat expectations.

It reported a 5% rise in underlying pre-tax profits, having already upgraded its earnings outlook five times over the past year.

The stronger performance was partly driven by stock clearances in January, the chain said. Its share price was up 6.7% at close.

Shares in National World dipped after the regional newspaper group reported a slight decline in its yearly profit, despite seeing revenues rise.

The group also told shareholders it thinks it is the “best qualified among the various candidates” to make a bid for the Telegraph, renewing its potential pursuit of the business. Its shares closed 4.6% lower.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were 3i Group, up 220p to 2,748p, Next, up 568p to 9,078p, St James’s Place, up 24.3p to 461.5p, Airtel Africa, up 4.7p to 97.75p, and Anglo American, up 85.2p to 1,923.8p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Hikma Pharmaceuticals, down 74.5p to 1,873.5p, British American Tobacco, down 32.5p to 2,362p, Centrica, down 1.7p to 125.2p, Reckitt, down 33p to 4,300p, and Beazley, down 3.5p to 689p.