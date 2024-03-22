JD Sports set to report sales growth amid investor concerns over outlook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JD Sports set to report sales growth amid investor concerns over outlook

By Press Association
JD Sports will update shareholders next week (Steve Paston/PA)
JD Sports will update shareholders next week (Steve Paston/PA)

JD Sports is expected to reveal sales growth as investors will be keeping an eye out for an improved outlook after signs of cooler demand from shoppers.

The company is also expected to confirm that profits have dipped slightly over the year to early February, in an update to shareholders on Thursday March 28.

Shares in the company are down by around a third over the past year, with the retailer among firms being impacted by a challenging economic backdrop.

A JD Sports store in Oxford Street
JD Sports is expected to report a rise in sales, although there is likely to be a notable slowdown for the latter part of the year (Alamy/PA)

Investors will be looking for a more positive outlook after JD Sports cut its profit targets in its previous stock market update in January.

It told the market it was on track to deliver a pre-tax profit of between £915 million to £935 million in the year to early February.

This compared with previous guidance of a of £1.04 billion profit.

The latest projection also pointed towards a drop in profits, after the firm posted a profit before tax and adjusted items of £991 million for the previous financial year.

JD shares plunged by over a fifth after the downgrade, which it blamed on weaker-than-expected trade over the key Christmas period and increased promotions to drive sales.

The company is expected to report a rise in sales, although there is likely to be a notable slowdown for the latter part of the year.

“On a statutory basis, analysts are looking for 4% growth to a record £10.5 billion,” according to AJ Bell’s Danni Hewson.

“However, there will be more interest in the like-for-like growth figure, which Mr Schultz quantified at 8% year-on-year in the first half, and just 1.6% in the 22 weeks to 30 December, with the peak Christmas season softer still.”

Shareholders will be keen to see this growth pick back up in more recent weeks, amid a predicted boost from JD’s continued store expansion plan.

However, investors will go into the update with an air of caution after key supplier Nike provided a gloomy update in the US earlier this week.

The sportswear brand posted better than expected earnings for the latest quarter but said sales over the first half of the next financial year are expected to fall.

Analysts have predicted the expected fall, which is linked to lower stocking of certain products, could knock JD.

Investec analyst Kate Calvert said: “JD not only has tough comparatives in the first half of 2024/25 but it is clear from Nike’s Q3 comments that there are likely to be lower levels of key Nike stock lines in calendar 2024 as Nike reins in key legacy franchises.

“We believe the Air Force One Lifestyle franchise is a particularly important one to JD.

“The question is whether Adidas and other brands can sufficiently fill Nike’s innovation and volume headwind to maintain reasonable sales momentum in full-year 2024/25.”