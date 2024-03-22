Lions rescued from war-torn Ukraine arrive in Yorkshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Lions rescued from war-torn Ukraine arrive in Yorkshire

By Press Association
One of the lions at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, having been transferred from Ukraine (YWP/PA)
One of the lions at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, having been transferred from Ukraine (YWP/PA)

A lion and her three cubs have been saved from a war-torn part of Ukraine and are starting new lives in Doncaster.

Three-year-old Aysa was in a private collection in the Donetsk region when the Russians invaded, according to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP), where she is now adjusting to new freedoms.

The park said Aysa was alone, malnourished and traumatised by bombings when she was rescued and taken to an interim sanctuary in Kiev – where she gave birth to cubs Emi, Santa and Teddi, before they were all moved to a temporary facility in Poland.

Lions rescued from Ukraine have now arrived at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP/PA)

YWP said Aysa was separated from her cubs, now 15 months old, at Poznan Zoo in western Poland as they had to be held in adjacent 15ft square concrete holding pens.

On Tuesday, they were driven the 1,000 miles to Yorkshire, arriving at the YWP on Wednesday night and unloaded at their new home on Thursday.

The park said the lions will spend their first few weeks being evaluated and rehabilitated before they are introduced to the public in the Lion Country reserve.

Deputy head of carnivores Colin Northcott said: “I’m over the moon, overjoyed they are finally here.

“Now I can’t wait until they are settled enough to walk on the grass and smell the fresh Yorkshire air.

“It’s overwhelming to finally have them here with us, just amazing. Our visitors are going to love them. This is a massive new world for them.”

Mr Northcott said: “Even the language they hear will be different. I’m trying to learn a few words in Polish to make them feel more at home.

“But I can’t wait for them now to run around playing, walking on grass for the first time, seeing the water and the sky. It’s going to be incredible.”

Mr Northcott paid tribute to Poznan Zoo who did an “amazing thing” by rescuing them.

But he said: “The rangers over there were also really keen for them to get more space.”

Mr Northcott said: “When we first encountered them, they were extremely distressed, cowering on top of each other and hissing at anyone who came near. I am so happy they are finally here safe.”

YWP, which is also home to polar bears and tigers, has made a name for itself rescuing animals from difficult conditions around the world.

In 2010, it brought 13 lions to Yorkshire from in a run-down Romanian zoo.

Chief executive John Minion said: “It’s a really exciting and emotional time for us.

“It takes me back to 14 years ago when we rescued those 13 lions from Romania.

“Welfare is at the heart of everything we do here. The Romanian rescue was the beginning of Yorkshire Wildlife Park and put us on the map.”

Mr Minion said: “Sadly most of our Romanian lions have died over the years so with just two of the original lions, Carla and Crystal remaining, we now have the space. And welfare is at the heart of what we do here.”

The park said it will post regular updates on the lions’ progress on social media.