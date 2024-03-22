Unions call for overhaul of minimum wage system to help young workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unions call for overhaul of minimum wage system to help young workers

By Press Association
TUC general secretary Paul Nowak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
TUC general secretary Paul Nowak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Unions are calling for an overhaul of the minimum wage system after research suggested young workers are being left “out of pocket”.

The TUC said its analysis of official data showed that more than 700,000 workers aged 18-20 face a “penalty” of thousands of pounds a year due to being paid a lower rate of the minimum wage.

Workers aged aged 18-20 face losing out on an estimated £2,438 a year, or £47 a week, because of the lower minimum wage rate for their age group, said the TUC.

The union organisation said that paying a lower rate to younger adults is “unfair”, and that the tiered rates system must be overhauled.

The main minimum wage rate is currently £10.42 an hour for those 23 and over, £10.18 for 21 to 22-year-olds, £7.49 for 18 to 20-year-olds and £5.28 for under 18s.

From April, the minimum wage rises to £11.44 and will be extended to those aged 21 and 22.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Everyone should be paid fairly for the job they do, but too many young workers are still being left hugely out of pocket because of outdated youth rates of the national minimum wage.

“More than 700,000 workers aged 18-20 face this pay penalty – they are getting less than older workers for doing the same job.

“Young people up and down the country are being hammered by the cost-of-living crisis – like everyone else, they need more money in their pockets now.

“That’s why we’re backing Labour’s New Deal, which has pledged to introduce a real living wage for workers as well as banning zero hours contracts which blight the lives of many young workers.

“It’s time to put an end to low pay Britain.”