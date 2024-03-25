Virgin Wines ‘confident’ of hitting targets as sales lift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Virgin Wines ‘confident’ of hitting targets as sales lift

By Press Association
The firm said profitability has been improved by better cost controls and reduced levels of product inventory (Joe Giddens/PA)
Virgin Wines said it is “confident” of meeting targets for the year after its sales grew despite pressure on consumer spending.

Shares improved on Monday morning as a result.

Jay Wright, chief executive of the retail business, hailed the “positive first-half performance”, which he said included strength over the key Christmas period.

The company told shareholders that revenues grew by 2% to £34.3 million for the half-year to December 29, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Virgin Wines said it benefited from resilient demand and new strategic initiatives, as it seeks to bounce back from a loss in the previous financial year due to cost inflation and teething problems in its new warehouse systems.

The group said earnings for the latest half-year rose by 122% to £1.76 million and have put it on track to meet profit guidance for the year.

The firm said profitability has been improved by better cost controls and reduced levels of product inventory.

Mr Wright added: “Our customer base remains active and loyal, with cancellation rates continuing to trend positively despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

“Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the future prospects of the group.

“Warehouse Wines, our new proposition, has delivered encouraging early results, bringing in almost 2,000 previously ‘lapsed’ customers, and we have received positive feedback on our brand refresh.

“We expect a full-year profit for 2024 in line with market expectations and continue to look at opportunities to continue our growth trajectory moving forward.”

Shares in Virgin Wines were 5.22% higher at 40p after morning trading.