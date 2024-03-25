Boeing boss Dave Calhoun announces resignation amid safety crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Boeing boss Dave Calhoun announces resignation amid safety crisis

By Press Association
The boss of Boeing has announced his resignation amid a safety crisis at the plane-maker (Alamy/PA)
The boss of Boeing has announced his resignation amid a safety crisis at the plane-maker (Alamy/PA)

The boss of Boeing has announced his resignation as part of a management overhaul amid a safety crisis at the plane maker.

Dave Calhoun announced he will leave his role as chief executive of the US company at the end of the year.

Stan Deal will retire as chief executive of Boeing’s commercial airplanes division, and has been replaced by Stephanie Pope, who was previously the unit’s chief operating officer.

Larry Kellner, who chairs Boeing’s board of directors, will also leave his role.

David Calhoun, centre
David Calhoun, centre, is stepping down at the end of the year (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Boeing has been heavily scrutinised since one of its 737 Max 9 planes operated by Alaska Airlines suffered a mid-air blowout on January 5.

This sparked major concerns into quality control at Boeing, resulting in the Federal Aviation Administration imposing limits on its production.

In a letter to employees, Mr Calhoun wrote: “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve Boeing.

“The eyes of the world are on us, and I know that we will come through this moment a better company.

“We will remain squarely focused on completing the work we have done together to return our company to stability after the extraordinary challenges of the past five years, with safety and quality at the forefront of everything that we do.”

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said: “We welcome these much-needed management changes in Seattle.

Ryanair’s chief executive Michael O’Leary
Ryanair’s chief executive Michael O’Leary (Nick Ansell/PA)

“We look forward to working with Stephanie Pope to accelerate B737 aircraft deliveries to customers, including Ryanair in Europe, for summer and autumn 2024.

“We also look forward to continuing to work with Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun and chief financial officer Brian West, and to helping Boeing recover its aircraft deliveries so that Ryanair can continue to grow strongly as Boeing’s number one customer here in Europe.”

Ryanair has cancelled some flights scheduled for this summer due to delays in deliveries of Boeing 737 MAX 8200 planes.

Mr O’Leary warned in February that the reduction in capacity from expected levels means Ryanair’s ticket prices will be up to 10% more expensive this summer compared with the same period last year.

Mr Calhoun was a Boeing director when he became chief executive in January 2020.

He replaced Dennis Muilenburg, who was sacked after two Boeing 737 Max planes crashed in 2018 in Indonesia and 2019 in Ethiopia, killing a total of 346 people.