One in three home sales this year so far ‘have gone to first-time buyers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

One in three home sales this year so far ‘have gone to first-time buyers’

By Press Association
First-time buyers have been behind around a third of home purchases across Britain so far this year, estimates from property firm Hamptons suggest (Anthony Devlin/PA)
First-time buyers have been behind around a third of home purchases across Britain so far this year, estimates from property firm Hamptons suggest (Anthony Devlin/PA)

First-time buyers have been behind around a third (33%) of home purchases across Britain so far this year, estimates suggest.

This is up from 29% in 2023, property firm Hamptons said.

Hamptons took the findings from analysis of data from estate agency network Countrywide, which it is part of.

There were also signs of first-time buyers increasingly favouring smaller homes as elevated mortgage rates stretch their budgets.

For the first time since 2011, over half (51%) of first-time buyers purchased a home with one or two bedrooms.

In 2023, 49% bought two-bed homes or smaller, while the majority of new homeowners bought a larger home.

Mortgage rates jumped amid Bank of England base rate hikes. The recent easing back in inflation has boosted expectations around a rate cut.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “The pickup in first-time buyers this year is in part, making up for the lost moves in 2023.”

Last week, Yorkshire Building Society launched a £5,000 deposit mortgage for first-time buyers to buy homes worth up to £500,000.

The Society suggested the mortgage could help to encourage a level playing field for those who do not have financial support from their family.

Yorkshire Building Society’s previous research indicated that around two-fifths (38%) of first-time buyers receive financial help from friends and family to help them onto the housing ladder.