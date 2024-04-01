National living wage rise could mean stickier inflation, economists warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
National living wage rise could mean stickier inflation, economists warn

By Press Association
The minimum wage will rise to £11.44 an hour on Monday (Alamy/PA)
The almost 10% rise in the UK minimum wage will be another obstacle for policy makers trying to get inflation to stay down at target levels but it could boost spending across the economy, according to some economists.

The potential inflationary impact of the pay hike to the UK’s lowest earners could also result in a longer wait before the Bank of England reduced interest rates, experts suggested.

It comes as the latest hike in the national living wage comes into force on Monday, which will increase the UK minimum wage for workers by 9.8% to £11.44 per hour.

The increase, which was announced by the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt last November, will help nearly 3 million low-paid workers across the UK.

UK Inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

It came amid a backdrop of rampant inflation, which had peaked at 11.1% before a slump over the past year, with higher interest rates helping to bring it back down to 3.4%.

Some economists have highlighted potential concerns that the significant wage increase could slow the predicted fall in inflation.

Ashley Webb, UK economist at consultancy Capital Economics said: “The fear is that the rise this year will contribute to stickier wage growth and inflation.”

However, others have suggested that the impact could be muted, with only around 4.9% of the UK workforce due to impacted by the increase.

Experts at Morgan Stanley argue that the rise is “not key” to the inflation outlook, particularly as the impact on overall pay growth is “largely key” instead.

The brokerage added: “While there are some nuances around existing premiums to the currently mandated national living wage in low-paid sectors, and whether these compress in a looser labour market, last year’s pay beats in spring came on the back of IT, finance and professional services sector pay – not any outsized surprises on low-paid sectors.”

Nevertheless, the impending rise will raise questions for Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) as it assesses the inflation outlook and considers reducing interest rates from 5.25%.

The group of rate-setters have indicated they want to see firm signs that wage growth is cooling before cutting rates.

UK Interest rates
(PA Graphics)

As a result, EY Item Club chief economic advisor Martin Beck said they may wish to assess the impact of the wage rise before major cuts to rates.

“Following accusations that policymakers were behind the curve in tightening policy when inflation was heading up, the MPC may well decide it’s appropriate to exercise further caution in bringing rates down,” he said.

“Assessing the effect of April’s large rise in the national living wage on broader pay growth offers another reason for inaction for the time being.”

However, companies including Next and Tesco have also indicated spending could be supported by the minimum wage rise.

Economists at PwC suggested the wage rise, alongside cuts to national insurance and slower overall inflation, could help retailers.

It said “retailers will be hoping that the spring brings green shoots after a challenging last 18 months” as a result.