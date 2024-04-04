Co-op reports tumbling profits amid ‘turbulent’ conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Co-op reports tumbling profits amid ‘turbulent’ conditions

By Press Association
The Co-op Group saw profits fall over the past year (Co-op/PA)
The Co-op Group saw profits fall over the past year as it grappled with food inflation, rainy weather dampening convenience shopping, and the highest ever levels of shoplifting, the retailer said.

The retail-to-funerals business said it had invested millions of pounds in lowering prices as competition heated up between supermarkets.

It revealed its pre-tax profit fell by £240 million to £28 million in 2023, compared with 2022.

Co-op said that 2022’s profit figure was skewed by a boost from the sale of its petrol forecourts business to Asda.

The two supermarket giants had reached a £600 million deal to hand over its 132 petrol stations during the second half of the year.

Nevertheless, group net debt was trimmed to £82 million, from £322 million in 2022.

It also revealed that revenues dipped to £11.3 billion in 2023, from £11.5 billion the previous year.

This was partly driven by its food retail division, with sales slipping to £7.3 billion from £7.8 billion the prior year, which it also attributed to the impact of selling its petrol stations.

Grocery inflation was in double digits for the majority of 2023, and the UK experienced much rainier weather during the year which it said reduced the levels of shoppers visiting convenience stores.

Co-op also invested £90 million across the year to lower its food prices as it competes with rival retailers, including discounted prices and offers for its members.

Meanwhile, the company said it recorded its highest ever levels of retail crime in its food shops in 2023, with 336,270 incidents of shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

This was 44% higher than the number of incidents recorded the previous year.

Co-op’s chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq said: “Our relentless focus on strengthening our financial position has enabled us to navigate a highly turbulent external landscape, delivering increased value for our member-owners and planning for a future with confidence and with membership firmly back at the heart of our business.

“Over the last two years, our net debt has reduced by 90% from over £900 million to £82 million today.

“Whilst markets remain challenging, we are firmly in control of our Co-op and our destiny.”

Earlier this year, the group said it was targeting new convenience shops and planning to rapidly grow its membership programme as part of a new growth strategy.