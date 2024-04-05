European shares fall after US pullback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European shares fall after US pullback

By Press Association
Shares fell in London on Friday (John Walton/PA)
Shares fell in London on Friday (John Walton/PA)

Those still holding out hope that London’s top index can push to all-time highs soon were dealt another blow on Friday as the FTSE 100 closed the week with a fairly steep drop.

The FTSE 100 fell 64.73 points, or 0.81%, to end the day at 7,911.16.

Retailers especially seemed to lead the downwards push, with Ocado, JD Sports, B&Q owner Kingfisher, Sainsbury’s and Primark owner AB Foods all dropping towards the bottom of the index.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, said that the fall in the FTSE and other European markets came largely in response to drops in New York on Thursday evening.

Frankfurt’s Dax index fell 1.30%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed down 1.11%.

Wall Street itself was playing catch up with the S&P 500 up 1.08% and the Dow Jones up 0.79% shortly after European markets closed.

“Yesterday’s flight to the safety of the dollar has been replaced with buying of that other safe haven, US stocks,” Mr Beauchamp said.

“Once more the US economy has demonstrated its overall strength, and while that continues to make a rate cut less likely, it does at least mean that Americans will keep spending.”

He added: “European markets have mostly played catch-up to the US drop yesterday, but have already seen some buying at the lows.

“After yesterday’s yield driven gains in London, today has seen the reverse, though the FTSE 100 still looks in a good place to make further gains thanks to a rosier earnings outlook.”

On currency markets the pound had fallen 0.08% against the dollar at 1.2633 and was 0.14% lower compared to the euro at 1.1649.

In company news, Shell said that its gas division has seen a reduction in trading after a strong end to 2023.

Shell said that the division between January and March was “strong” but still “significantly lower” than the last three months of 2023.

Shares in the company seemed to shrug off the news, rising 0.58%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Flutter Entertainment, up 180p to 15,895p, BAE Systems, up 13p to 1,326p, Smith & Nephew, up 9p to 974.8p, Admiral Group, up 23p to 2,660p, and Shell, up 16p to 2,780p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, down 37.5p to 379.7p, St James’s Place, down 19.2p to 429.4p, JD Sports, down 5.3p to 126.25p, National Grid, down 39p to 1,033p, and DCC, down 185p to 5,465p.