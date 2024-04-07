UK retail sector lost £11.3bn to payments fraud last year, figures suggest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK retail sector lost £11.3bn to payments fraud last year, figures suggest

By Press Association
Consumers who fell victim to payments fraud in 2023 lost an average £311.09 (PA)
Consumers who fell victim to payments fraud in 2023 lost an average £311.09 (PA)

The UK retail sector lost £11.3 billion to payments fraud last year, figures suggest.

More than a third of UK businesses (35%) fell victim to fraudulent activity, cyber attacks or data leaks over the last 12 months, up 37% on 2022, according to the report for financial technology platform Adyen by the Centre for Economic Business and Research (Cebr).

Retail businesses lost an average of £1,394,518 each to fraudulent activity over the last 12 months, the report said.

Luxury fashion retailers lost an average of £2.8 million, clothing and accessory businesses £2.6 million and health and beauty brands £1.1 million each.

In an effort to improve online sales, many retailers have opted for more lenient online returns policies.

However, many now battle high rates of chargeback fraud. If a retailer receives a fraud-related chargeback for a transaction, it means that the cardholder claims they did not authorise or participate in the transaction.

Fraud is also impacting shoppers, with 33% of UK consumers becoming a victim of payments fraud over the past year, up from 23% in 2022, a survey found.

Payment fraud is defined as a fraudster stealing someone’s credit or debit card number, or checking account data, and using that payment information to make an unauthorised purchase.

Consumers who fell victim to payments fraud in 2023 lost an average £311.09, an increase of 16% on the year before.

Adyen chief operating officer Roelant Prins said: “Fraud is a pervasive challenge for retailers, and today’s findings demonstrate how it can significantly impact profits.

“Criminals are deploying more sophisticated methods when they attack businesses, including the application of AI, and it’s therefore critical to invest in the right defence mechanisms to protect the company and customers.

“With technology in place, such as machine learning tools, retailers should be able to recognise genuine customers and spot fraudulent activity across their sales channels.”

Censuswide polled 2,002 consumers in the UK from January 15-29.