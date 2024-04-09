BP sees oil and gas production move higher in first quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BP sees oil and gas production move higher in first quarter

By Press Association
BP will report its first quarter results on May 7. (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
Energy giant BP told investors on Tuesday that oil and gas production likely increased in the first three months of this year, but warned that prices for the commodities had dropped.

The oil major said that production is expected to have been “higher” than the last three months of 2023 when it reports its results on May 7.

Meanwhile, gas and low carbon energy production will be “slightly higher”, the business said.

But as oil and gas prices have dropped, the business nevertheless expects to take a financial hit.

Shell financials
Rival Shell said last week that it also expects production to be higher (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

The price of a barrel of Brent oil averaged 83.16 dollars in the first quarter of 2024, which is 1.18 lower than the last three months of 2023.

Meanwhile, the cost of Henry Hub gas was 2.25 dollars per million British thermal units, down from 2.88 dollars in the prior quarter.

BP warned shareholders to expect a 200-400 million dollar (£158-316 million) hit to its underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax because of the fall in the gas price and some other issues.

Meanwhile, a weak Egyptian Pound is expected to cost the business around 200 million dollars on top of that.

On top of that, the company’s oil production unit expects to take a 300-600 million dollar (£237-474 million) hit.

This is partly due to production in the Gulf of Mexico and the United Arab Emirates being hit by price lags, BP said.

The gas trading division is expected to have continued an already strong performance while the “weak” performance at the oil trading arm is expected to transform into a “strong” one, BP said.

The news comes after rival oil producer Shell on Friday said that trading in its gas division has fallen from an “exceptional” end to the year. The division’s performance would remain “strong,” Shell said.

Like BP, Shell also expects to increase its production of oil and oil equivalents compared to the fourth quarter.