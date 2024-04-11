Petition for Nationwide members to vote on Virgin Money deal gathers steam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Petition for Nationwide members to vote on Virgin Money deal gathers steam

By Press Association
Mikael Armstrong, organiser of the Give Nationwide Members A Say campaign, outside Nationwide’s headquarters in Swindon with a petition calling for the building society to give its 16 million members a vote over its decision to buy rival lender Virgin Money (Stuart Harrison/PA)
Mikael Armstrong, organiser of the Give Nationwide Members A Say campaign, outside Nationwide's headquarters in Swindon with a petition calling for the building society to give its 16 million members a vote over its decision to buy rival lender Virgin Money (Stuart Harrison/PA)

Nearly 1,000 people have signed a petition calling for Nationwide Building Society to give its 16 million members a vote over its decision to buy rival lender Virgin Money in a deal worth around £2.9 billion

The campaign organiser presented the petition at Nationwide’s headquarters on Thursday as he called for other members to back the campaign.

Mikael Armstrong, who started the petition on change.org, criticised the lender for “rushing through a deal to fill the pockets of Virgin Money shareholders”.

Nationwide petition
Nationwide legally does not have to seek members’ permission for such a takeover (Stuart Harrison/PA)

Nationwide is set to take over the smaller lender, which would create Britain’s second-biggest savings and loans group.

It will also see it become a far bigger player in business banking and take on the old business of Northern Rock, which was nationalised at the start of the financial crisis before being bought by Virgin Money in 2012.

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group is set to net more than £400 million from the sale, as he still has a 14.5% stake in the bank – which he founded in 1995.

Nationwide is a member-owned financial institution, rather than being owned by shareholders like most UK banks, which means it is answerable to its customers who have bank accounts, savings and mortgages.

Nationwide’s chief executive Debbie Crosbie said the deal “strengthens” the group “and means we can offer more value and broader services for our current future members”.

But Mr Armstrong is among the building society members to argue that the deal is not in the best interest of members.

“The board and management of Nationwide appears to be going to extraordinary lengths to rush through a deal to fill the pockets of Virgin Money shareholders with Nationwide members’ capital, and without detailed due diligence and proper consideration at the expense of the society’s members,” he said.

“Nationwide members want – and must be given – a vote on the proposed takeover of Virgin Money. Denying the society’s members, its own customers and owners, a vote on the deal is now an obscene show of arrogance.”

Nationwide petition
Mikael Armstrong criticised the lender for ‘rushing through a deal’ (Stuart Harrison/PA)

Nationwide legally does not have to seek members’ permission for such a takeover.

Nevertheless, its own rules state that it will call a special general meeting if requested by 500 members, who have been customers for two years and who each agree to pay a deposit of £50.

Mr Armstrong created an email template through his “Give Nationwide members a say” campaign for those who are willing to demand a vote on the Virgin Money takeover.

He said a special meeting would “allow for a better understanding of the pros and cons of the deal and, after a suitable period of scrutiny, a member vote”.

But he urged members to do so by the end of Friday, to avoid a “lock-out” period when the building society is no longer able to call a meeting.

A spokesman for Nationwide said: “Nationwide’s board believes that the acquisition of Virgin Money offers compelling benefits for the building society’s current and future members.

“Virgin Money profits retained by the Nationwide Group will improve the financial strength of our Society.

“This means we will be able to provide a greater level of member financial benefits and incentives, including through better savings and mortgage rates compared to the market average.

“Nationwide has communicated regularly and openly with its 16 million members, including several letters and emails.

“It has also conducted widespread polling of its members, which has shown very strong support for the transaction.”