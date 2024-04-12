BP shares rise after reports UAE oil company had pondered takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BP shares rise after reports UAE oil company had pondered takeover

By Press Association
The oil major’s share price has lagged behind some of its global rivals in recent years (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Shares in BP jumped on Friday after reports that the state-owned, United Arab Emirates oil company was considering, but had ruled out, a bid for the London-listed energy firm

BP’s shares had gained about 3.1% by mid-morning on Friday, in a day where other companies also fared well as the FTSE 100 pushed close to an all-time high. BP’s rival, Shell, also rose 2.1%.

Reuters reported on Thursday evening that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) had decided that ultimately BP was not the right fit and would not match its strategy.

The news agency cited three sources. BP declined to comment to the PA news agency while Adnoc did not immediately respond. Neither company sent a comment to Reuters.

Sources told Reuters that Adnoc and BP had spoken directly in recent months and the UAE oil company had spoken to investment banks about a potential deal.

Many UK companies have been the target of takeovers in recent months, as foreign investors see them as undervalued. Others have chosen to abandon London, or split their listing between London and other markets.

At the moment, two companies are in the running to buy DS Smith, the London-listed packaging giant, for more than £5 billion.

Flutter Entertainment, the gambling company behind Paddy Power and Betfair, is meanwhile planning to move its primary listing to the US. Its market value is more than £27 billion.

BP’s share price has been for years underperforming some of its international rivals, leaving the company potentially vulnerable to a takeover approach from one of its rivals.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, companies in the oil and gas sector spent more on mergers and acquisitions last year than at any point since 2012.

This included ExxonMobil’s acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources for 64.5 billion US dollars (£51.6 billion) and Chevron’s 60 billion dollar (£48 billion) takeover of Hess.

For BP the last year has been somewhat turbulent. In January, former finance boss Murray Auchincloss took over as chief executive from Bernard Looney, who stepped down after the board said it had been misled about Mr Looney’s past relationships with colleagues.