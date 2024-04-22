Hipgnosis faces takeover battle after receiving counter bid worth £1.2bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hipgnosis faces takeover battle after receiving counter bid worth £1.2bn

By Press Association
Hipgnosis Songs Fund could be about to face a takeover battle after revealing it would be willing to accept a counter bid (Mason Poole/PA)
Hipgnosis Songs Fund could be about to face a takeover battle after revealing it would be willing to accept a counter bid, valuing its catalogue of tracks from artists including Beyonce and Mark Ronson at more than £1.2 billion.

The music royalties business had been considering putting itself up for sale, which would take it off the London stock markets after a turbulent year.

On Thursday, it said it had reached a deal with US rival Concord, which offered to buy the business for the equivalent of 93.2p per share, which values it at about £1.1 billion.

But over the weekend, it received a higher proposed bid from US private equity group Blackstone at 1.24 US dollars (£1) per share for the business, valuing the business at 1.5 billion US dollars (£1.2 billion).

Hipgnosis said it had reviewed the proposal and would be minded to recommend the improved deal to its shareholders should Blackstone decide to make a firm offer.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Merck Mercuriadis (right) stepped down as Hipgnosis Songs Management’s chief executive in February (Ian West/PA)

Any deal would need backing from investors to go ahead.

The takeover approaches come amid an increasingly strained relationship between the board of Hipgnosis and its investment adviser, Hipgnosis Songs Management.

Merck Mercuriadis, who the launched the music fund alongside former Chic frontman Nile Rodgers, stepped down as the fund manager’s chief executive in February to become its chairman.

Mr Mercuriadis was previously the manager of world-famous acts including Sir Elton John, Beyonce and Guns N’ Roses.

The leadership shuffle meant he would have a less active role in managing the business and would focus more on its engagement with songwriters and artists.

Hipgnosis said it would continue to recommend Concord’s offer to shareholders until Blackstone confirms it wants to make a bid.

Shares in Hipgnosis were up about a tenth on Monday morning.