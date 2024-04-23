JD Sports buys US rival in £878m deal to boost presence in American market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

JD Sports buys US rival in £878m deal to boost presence in American market

By Press Association
JD Sports said the deal aims to give it a stronger foothold in the all-important American market (PA)
JD Sports said the deal aims to give it a stronger foothold in the all-important American market (PA)

JD Sports Fashion has agreed a 1.08 billion US dollar (£878 million) deal to buy American sportswear retailer Hibbett as it pushes further into the US.

JD Sports said it would pay 87.5 US dollars (£70.90) a share for Hibbett in cash, with aims for the acquisition to give it a stronger foothold in the all-important American market.

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Nasdaq-listed Hibbett has 1,169 stores in 36 states and trades under the main retail brands Hibbett and City Gear.

Regis Schultz, chief executive of JD Sports Fashion, hailed the deal as a “very important transaction for our strategic and financial development”.

He said: “Hibbett’s footprint is highly complementary, adding a stronger presence in communities across the south-eastern US where we currently have a limited presence.

“It will also provide a stronger platform for the rollout of the JD fascia in the US.”

Hibbett made pre-tax profits of 131.6 million US dollars (£106.4 million) on sales of 1.73 billion US dollars (£1.4 billion) in the year to February 3.

JD said that following the deal, its combined revenues in North America would be £4.7 billion and see US sales account for around 40% of group turnover, up from 32% currently.

It hopes to make cost savings of at least 25 million US dollars (£20.2 million) after the deal.

Mr Schultz said: “Financially, it accelerates our growth plans within the US and is expected to be earnings accretive from year one and before potential synergies are taken into account.

“It will also strengthen further our key brand partner relationships in the largest sportswear market in the world.”

The acquisition is expected to complete in the second half of 2024.

Hibbett management – led by president and chief executive Michael Longo and executive vice-president of merchandising Jared Briskin – will remain in place after the deal.

Shares in JD Sports are down by nearly a quarter over the past year as the market has come under pressure amid consumer spending woes, but they rose 6% in early trading on Tuesday after the deal was announced.